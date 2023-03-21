Death toll from Cyclone Freddy rises to 499 in Malawi

The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi reached 499 as of Monday evening, from 476 as reported Sunday evening, with the number of displaced people increasing from 490,098 to 508,244.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, undertaken by the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Police Service and the United Kingdom with support from neighboring countries, including Tanzania and Zambia.

Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, said that one more camp has been set to accommodate the displaced people, bringing the total number of camps to 534.

The number of injuries has risen to 1,332 from 918 as reported Sunday, while 427 people are reported missing, from 349 as reported Sunday.

The number of affected districts and cities is now 15 from the initial 12 in the southern region, with three more districts in the eastern region receiving more heavy rains even after Cyclone Freddy died out.

After Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of disaster in the affected districts, foreign missions, governments, local and international organizations, companies and individuals have mobilized to support the response operations and provide humanitarian aid.

Southern African Development Community has since approved 300,000 US dollars for humanitarian assistance to Malawi, announced Monday by the regional bloc's Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi.