Storm Freddy kills 190 people in Malawi

Africa

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

Storm Freddy kills 190 people in Malawi

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:03 pm
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023. NASA Worldview/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023. NASA Worldview/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Tropical Storm Freddy, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the southern hemisphere, has killed 190 people in Malawi after ripping through southern Africa for the second time in a month, Malawi's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

The commercial hub of Blantyre was the hardest hit district and severe flooding and rains have broken roads and bridges, hampering relief operations.

Freddy has also left a trail of destruction in Mozambique after it made landfall for the second time over the weekend.

The death toll in Malawi has jumped to 190 from 99 reported on Monday, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs said.

As heavy rains continued to pummel the country, 584 people have been injured and 37 are still missing, it said in a statement.

Families in Blantyre were counting the cost of the storm as they waited to collect the dead bodies of relatives from the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortuary.

The flooding and rains have hit rescue operations and made it difficult to get relief to those affected, aid agencies said.

"It's a challenging operation in the sense that there's been incidents of mudslides and so people are getting stuck in those mud accumulations," said Estere Tsoka, emergency specialist at UN children's agency UNICEF in Malawi.

"People are trying to find a place to hang in there for some time."

Freddy pummelled central Mozambique on Saturday, ripping roofs off buildings and bringing widespread flooding around the port of Quelimane, before moving inland towards Malawi with torrential rains that caused landslides.

The full extent of the damage and loss of life in Mozambique is not yet clear.

Top News / World+Biz

Malawi / Storm Freddy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

8h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

9h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

9h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

3h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

18m | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

2h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

4h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July