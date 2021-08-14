Court gives back brand rights to former Maradona lawyer

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
14 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 11:20 am

Related News

Court gives back brand rights to former Maradona lawyer

The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica S.A., a company owned by Morla and a brother-in-law

BSS/AFP
14 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 11:20 am
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

A court in Argentina on Friday revoked a ban on the late Diego Maradona's former lawyer from using the player's brand and imaging rights.

In March, a company owned by Matias Morla, called Sattvica, was barred from using Maradona brands such as Diego Maradona, Maradona, D10S, El Diez, La mano de Dios (the hand of God) and El Diego.

The ban came after two of the Argentine football great's daughters filed a complaint against Morla for fraudulent administration and fraud.

Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are embroiled in an inheritance dispute with Morla over their father's brand and image rights.

But in a 13-page decision seen by AFP, the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Appeals ruled in favor of Morla.

The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica S.A., a company owned by Morla and a brother-in-law.

The company was set up in 2015, six months after Maradona signed over his brand and image rights to Morla.

The lawyer and Maradona's two daughters have been trading insults and accusations.

Dalma and Giannina accused Morla of "betrayal, dishonesty and abuse" in his management of Maradona's brand and image rights after the star's death.

Morla has fired back that the pair "abandoned" Maradona before he died"alone."

He's also filed a complaint against them for "digital bullying."

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head.

In a separate investigation, authorities are looking into the health treatment he received to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice, following a complaint by Maradona's family.

In a curious twist, Morla was representing Maradona's five sisters in that case but was dismissed by the courts on suspicion that he was simultaneously advising two of the accused, the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychologist Carlos Diaz.

Maradona / Lawyer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie