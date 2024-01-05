CR7 wins the Maradona award for scoring most goals in 2023

Sports

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 04:36 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has another trophy to add to his ever-growing collection, with the Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer heading his way.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is showing no sign of slowing down at 38 years of age, with 54 goals recorded in 2023 across his outings for Al-Nassr and Portugal. Nobody in the men's game can claim to have bettered that haul, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (52 goals), Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane (52) and Manchester City hot-shot Erling Haaland (50) left trailing in his wake.

Ronaldo's remarkable exploits will be recognised at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2023, with more honours making their way towards his mantelpiece. It could be a memorable night for CR7 at that event as he is also in the running for Best Men's Player, Best Middle East Player, and Fans' Favourite Player at the glitzy ceremony that will be held at Atlantis, The Palm, on January 19.

The Portuguese will definitely be walking off with the leading scorer prize for 2023, while iconic figures such as Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo and Marcello Lippi will determine whether he lands any more – as they form part of Globe Soccer's Official Jury.

Ronaldo is currently enjoying a well-earned break from football – allowing him to head home for New Year – and will not be back in action until Al-Nassr face Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in an eagerly-anticipated friendly contest at the Riyadh Cup on February 1.

 

 

