Govt cancels appointment of assistant attorney general over slapping incident

The government has canceled the appointment of Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous for slapping one of her colleagues in the Supreme Court premises.

The Solicitor Wing of the Law Ministry issued a notification on Thursday, dismissing Tamanna Ferdous by order of the president.

According to sources, Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous slapped Assistant Attorney General Md Mujibur Rahman Mujib over the collection of food tokens following the preparatory meeting of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad on 3 October.

On the same day, Mojibur Rahman submitted a written application to the attorney general urging action in response to the incident.

In the written complaint, Mojibur Rahman stated that his reputation was damaged due to the incident and called for a fair investigation into the matter.

The petition sought justice and urged the authorities to bring the culprit to account.

Following the investigation, the law ministry today cancelled the appointment of Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous.

The video capturing the altercation between the lawyers is circulating widely on social media.

Wishing anonymity, an eyewitness deputy attorney general said the incident occurred between two state lawyers over a minor issue related to food after the preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad.

Describing the incident as shameful, the lawyer said prompt action should be taken against the guilty after a thorough investigation.