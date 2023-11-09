Govt cancels appointment of assistant attorney general over slapping incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Govt cancels appointment of assistant attorney general over slapping incident

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:28 pm
A file photo of Tamanna Ferdous. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Tamanna Ferdous. Photo: Collected

The government has canceled the appointment of Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous for slapping one of her colleagues in the Supreme Court premises.

The Solicitor Wing of the Law Ministry issued a notification on Thursday, dismissing Tamanna Ferdous by order of the president.

According to sources, Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous slapped Assistant Attorney General Md Mujibur Rahman Mujib over the collection of food tokens following the preparatory meeting of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad on 3 October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the same day, Mojibur Rahman submitted a written application to the attorney general urging action in response to the incident. 

In the written complaint, Mojibur Rahman stated that his reputation was damaged due to the incident and called for a fair investigation into the matter. 

The petition sought justice and urged the authorities to bring the culprit to account.

Following the investigation, the law ministry today cancelled the appointment of Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous.

The video capturing the altercation between the lawyers is circulating widely on social media.

Wishing anonymity, an eyewitness deputy attorney general said the incident occurred between two state lawyers over a minor issue related to food after the preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad.

Describing the incident as shameful, the lawyer said prompt action should be taken against the guilty after a thorough investigation.

Court

assistant attorney general / appointment / Lawyer / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

9h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

10h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

11h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

1h | TBS Economy
Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

2h | TBS Economy
'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

7h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

23h | TBS World