China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a 'no-first-use' treaty

World+Biz

Reuters
28 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

China urges largest nuclear states to negotiate a 'no-first-use' treaty

China and India are currently the only two nuclear powers to formally maintain a no first use policy. Russia and the United States have the world's biggest nuclear arsenals

Reuters
28 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., 1 March 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., 1 March 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

States with the largest nuclear arsenals should negotiate a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard, the Chinese foreign ministry's arms control department said.

Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, called on nuclear states to fulfil their "special and priority responsibilities" on nuclear disarmament according to the UN Conference on Disarmament, which seeks to prevent nuclear war, official news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

During the forum's weekly meeting in Geneva on Monday, Sun said the body should define a roadmap or timetable for an international legal instrument that would protect non-nuclear-weapon states from the threat of nuclear weapons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Nuclear-weapon states should negotiate and conclude a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard," Sun said.

China and India are currently the only two nuclear powers to formally maintain a no first use policy. Russia and the United States have the world's biggest nuclear arsenals.

Sun also called for a universal, non-discriminatory, non-proliferation, export control order to address global security challenges, and promote more compliance in the field of biochemistry to maintain the authority of the arms control treaty system.

The UN disarmament forum should also respond to emerging scientific and technological challenges such as artificial intelligence, outer space and cyber, he said.

Sun described the international strategic security situation as facing new challenges, and that countries with the strongest military power have repeatedly "broken treaties" in order to "seek their own absolute superiority".

Top News

China / United Nations (UN) / nuclear arms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

10m | Videos
14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

16h | Videos
After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

3h | Videos
You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

4h | Videos