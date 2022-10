Soccer Football - Brazil's Neymar to stand trial in a corruption case over his transfer to FC Barcelona - Barcelona Court, Barcelona, Spain - October 17, 2022 Brazil's Neymar arrives at court to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer to FC Barcelona from Santos in 2013 REUTERS/Albert Gea

Brazil forward Neymar arrived at a Barcelona court on Monday to face a trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.

The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.