Neymar criticised for providing financial help to Alves to continue defence of sexual assault case

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

Neymar criticised for providing financial help to Alves to continue defence of sexual assault case

Dani Alves received financial backing from Neymar, which helped him with defence of his sexual assault case.

Hindustan Times
24 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 06:39 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, Catalonia's top court found Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, and sentenced the former Barcelona star to four and a half years in prison. The incident occurred in a Barcelona night club in 2022 and the Brazilian has also been ordered to pay 150,000 Euros to the victim. Alves was arrested in January last year and has been held on remand since.

Alves' assets have been frozen following his divorce from ex-wife Dinorah Santana, who is also suing him for non-payment of alimony. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the 40-year-old had to turn to his former teammate Neymar for help, after being left stranded in Barcelona. The winger reportedly transferred 150,000 Euros to the courts on August 9, as payment for 'mitigating compensation for damage cause'.

It is being reported that the payment had a massive impact on the length of the sentence decided, with Alves receiving the minimum sentence of four years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Also, Alves modified his defense during the investigative phase while in custody. He intially denied any sexual contact, before admitting to sexual relations that he stated were consensual. He stated that he had been trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the encounter earlier.

Neymar's help to Alves hasn't just stopped at monetary means. On June 28, Alves also appointed Gustavo Xisto, who is one of the oldest representatives of the Al Hilal star's father's companies. Alves has appointed him as his attorney. Following the appointment, Alves removed Santana from managing his assets.

The case has gained plenty of attention due to gender violence becoming a big topic in public discourse in Spain. A law was passed in 2022 which made consent a key element in sexual assault cases, also increasing minimum prison time for assaults involving violence.

In a statement, the court said, "The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven."

According to reports in the Brazilian media, Neymar has been heavily criticised by top ministers for his act.

Football

Neymar / Dani Alves

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

10h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

5h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

Ukraine is running out of troops and logistics

1h | Videos
Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

Why NRBC bank extend operations in remote areas

51m | Videos
Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

3h | Videos
Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

4h | Videos