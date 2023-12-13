Pakistan top court provisionally allows military trials of Imran Khan backers

South Asia

Reuters
13 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Pakistan top court provisionally allows military trials of Imran Khan backers

Reuters
13 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:04 pm
Supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan&#039;s arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/File Photo
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/File Photo

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday provisionally approved military court trials of over 100 supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of attacking army installations.

A six-member panel of the top court overturned an Oct. 23 order by a three-member Supreme Court panel that had declared military trials of civilians to be unconstitutional, suspending all proceedings.

Trial proceedings will continue, said Justice Tariq Masood, the head of the six-member panel, according to a Reuters reporter present in the courtroom.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The six-member panel, however, barred military courts from issuing any convictions pending a final verdict on the constitutional question of whether civilians in such cases fall into the category of fitness for military trials.

The panel will issue a detailed written order later.

The government, which had said it would use military courts to try the suspects, sparking fears for fair legal process, had filed appeals against the Oct. 23 ruling.

Hundreds of Khan supporters stormed military and government installations and an air base and also torched a general's house on May 9, following the former premier's brief arrest by paramilitary soldiers. Khan had accused the military of being behind an attempt to assassinate him.

The military denied this and said that the assaults against its bases were planned and ordered by leaders of Khan's party to stir up political unrest and force early elections following his ouster in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Local and global rights groups have expressed concerns over the military trials, saying such courts do not have the same standards of evidence and due process as civilian courts.

Pakistan's Army Act of 1952 established military courts primarily to try members of the military or enemies of the state, and they operate under a separate legal system.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan / Trial / Military

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

1h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

4h | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

1h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

2h | TBS Economy
Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

3h | TBS World
Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

6h | TBS Economy