Bloomberg owner eyes Wall Street Journal or Washington Post acquisition

World+Biz

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

Bloomberg owner eyes Wall Street Journal or Washington Post acquisition

Reuters
24 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 09:16 am
Michael BloombergPhotographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Michael BloombergPhotographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg has expressed the desire to own a big-name newspaper over the years but has not reached out to Rupert Murdoch to discuss a possible purchase of Dow Jones and its flagship paper the Wall Street Journal, sources told Reuters.

News website Axios reported earlier on Friday the billionaire owner of Bloomberg LP was interested in acquiring either WSJ parent Dow Jones from Murdoch's News Corp, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters no approach has been made from Bloomberg's side to Murdoch. A spokesperson for the Washington Post, which Bezos bought in 2013 for $250 million, said it is not for sale.

Acquiring a major newspaper has attracted Bloomberg's interest before, including the New York Times and Financial Times.

Either acquisition would give the 80-year-old billionaire a trophy media property to publicize his political agenda such as addressing climate change, or promoting tighter gun laws, sources told Reuters. Bloomberg is a former three-term mayor of New York City who also mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020, seeking to become the Democratic Party's nominee.

"A Bloomberg acquisition of the (Post) is not necessarily just a business decision. Mike B is a policy/political person – mayor, presidential candidate — and such an acquisition would provide a tool to affect Washington public policies," said Eli Noam, professor emeritus at Columbia University's business school.

A merger with the Journal or Dow Jones would create a financial data and news giant, strengthening the grip of Bloomberg on the industry while drawing scrutiny from antitrust regulators. Bloomberg is the world's 12th richest person, with an estimated net worth of $76.8 billion, according to Forbes' calculations.

According to Axios, Bloomberg sees Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron's and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Bezos was interested in selling.

A Bloomberg L.P. spokesman dismissed the report as speculation and said, "there is nothing to comment on." Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Michael Bloomberg and Bezos did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and a spokesman for Rupert Murdoch declined to comment.

It is unclear if Murdoch - who is trying to reunite his News Corp and Fox Corp assets - would be open to considering an offer from Bloomberg, one person said.

ANTITRUST INTEREST

Antitrust experts agreed that the merger of Bloomberg and Dow Jones' business news divisions would drive significant scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially as the Biden administration has taken a more muscular approach to enforcing antitrust laws.

The companies might be forced to divest business holdings to appease officials concerned about ensuring competition in the business news market, some experts said.

"They will be interested in the alternative choices available to users of financial information services and business journalism ... as well as the impact, if any, on the labor market for financial journalists," said antitrust lawyer Jonathan Rubin.

The Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission declined to comment.

News Corp shares closed 2.8% higher on Friday, outpacing modest gains in the broader market.

Murdoch's efforts to reunite his media empire nearly a decade after the companies split has met with stern opposition from several shareholders who say a combination would not realize the full value of News Corp.

Activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which holds about 2% of News Corp's Class B voting shares, wrote a November letter to Murdoch and the News Corp board saying that Dow Jones would be highly valued as a separately traded company.

"The WSJ is a trophy property to the Murdoch family," said Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research Partners.

Media analyst Claire Enders of Britain's Enders Analysis said the Axios report will likely lead to nothing. "That's not happening. The WSJ is the core asset of News Corp," she said.

Reuters competes with Dow Jones and Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg LP, a provider of financial news.

 

Top News

Bloomberg / Wall Street Journal / Washington Post

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

1h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

23h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

53m | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

18h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

16h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards