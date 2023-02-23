Biden stumbles again while boarding Air Force One

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:30 pm

Related News

Biden stumbles again while boarding Air Force One

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One following his visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One following his visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden once again lost his balance by stumbling up stairs while boarding Air Force One on his way home from Poland.

The 80-year-old president fell forward midway on the stairs to the plane at Warsaw Chopin Airport, reports the New York Post.

However, he managed to stand back up and made it to the door, giving a quick wave before entering the plane's cabin.

This is at least the third time the president has taken a fall while trying to board Air Force One. In March 2021, Biden stumbled twice before hitting the deck while trying to depart for Georgia. At the time, then-White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed an ill-timed gust of wind for the presidential pratfall.

In May of last year, Biden appeared to briefly lose his balance as he walked up the Air Force One steps at Andrews Air Force Base en route to Illinois. On that occasion, the commander-in-chief caught himself in time to prevent a tumble and gripped the handrail tightly with his right hand as he walked to the plane. 

The following month, the president staggered again while mounting the steps before flying to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas — and record an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Biden was due back in Washington Wednesday night after a three-day visit to eastern Europe to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Europe, highlighted by Monday's surprise visit to Kyiv.

As the oldest-ever president, Biden's stumbles have been used by Republicans as evidence that he is neither physically nor mentally fit for the office. After Biden underwent a physical exam last week, White House doctor Kevin O'Connor noted in a five-page report that the president has a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet."

O'Connor, who was not made available for questions from the media, made no assessment in his report of the president's cognitive condition, which several Republicans in Congress have requested in recent months. 

Top News

US President Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

6h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

7h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

8h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

6h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

19h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

8h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business