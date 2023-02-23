Biden stumbles again while boarding Air Force One

U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One following his visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden once again lost his balance by stumbling up stairs while boarding Air Force One on his way home from Poland.

The 80-year-old president fell forward midway on the stairs to the plane at Warsaw Chopin Airport, reports the New York Post.

However, he managed to stand back up and made it to the door, giving a quick wave before entering the plane's cabin.

This is at least the third time the president has taken a fall while trying to board Air Force One. In March 2021, Biden stumbled twice before hitting the deck while trying to depart for Georgia. At the time, then-White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed an ill-timed gust of wind for the presidential pratfall.

In May of last year, Biden appeared to briefly lose his balance as he walked up the Air Force One steps at Andrews Air Force Base en route to Illinois. On that occasion, the commander-in-chief caught himself in time to prevent a tumble and gripped the handrail tightly with his right hand as he walked to the plane.

The following month, the president staggered again while mounting the steps before flying to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas — and record an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Biden was due back in Washington Wednesday night after a three-day visit to eastern Europe to mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Europe, highlighted by Monday's surprise visit to Kyiv.

As the oldest-ever president, Biden's stumbles have been used by Republicans as evidence that he is neither physically nor mentally fit for the office. After Biden underwent a physical exam last week, White House doctor Kevin O'Connor noted in a five-page report that the president has a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet."

O'Connor, who was not made available for questions from the media, made no assessment in his report of the president's cognitive condition, which several Republicans in Congress have requested in recent months.