Bangladesh-US ties will advance further thru Biden’s letter: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a press conference at the secretariat on Sunday (28 January). Photo: PID

Welcoming the letter written by US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh's relationship with the US will advance further through the letter.

"We welcome the letter written by President Biden. We have already a very good relationship with the US. Through this letter, our partnership will further advance," he told the reporters at the foreign ministry today (5 February).

He also mentioned that there is no more discomfort in the relationship with the US.

In his letter, Biden has committed to work with Bangladesh together on economic development, Rohingya crisis, climate change and regional and global security issues

The Embassy of the United States of America shared the letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.