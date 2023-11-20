Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects

World+Biz

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 08:11 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden turns 81 on Monday, a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to. Photo: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden turns 81 on Monday, a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to. Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden turns 81 on Monday, a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to.

Biden has addressed those who worry that he is too old for the rigors of the White House with humor and an attempt to convince voters that his age and experience over a half-century in public life is an asset in tackling America's problems.

"I know I'm 198 years old," Biden joked back in June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

If re-elected, Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term in office. Republican Ronald Reagan, who had the prior record as oldest US president, ended his second four-year term at age 77 in 1989.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, is 77.

In a mid-September Reuters/Ipsos poll, voters expressed concern over Biden's age and his fitness for office. Seventy-seven percent of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, said Biden is too old to be president, while just 39% said Biden was mentally sharp enough for the presidency.

By comparison, 56% of poll respondents said Trump is too old for the office, while 54% said he was mentally sharp enough to handle the challenges of the presidency.

 

Top News

US President Biden / birthday / Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

6h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

11h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

2h | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

4h | TBS Economy
To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

To act alongside Shakib Khan, be his wife!- Swagata

47m | TBS Entertainment
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

7h | TBS Economy