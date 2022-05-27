Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

World+Biz

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Biden would host the global phenomenon musical group on Tuesday and would "discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years"

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 08:59 am
Members of the South Korean band BTS exit the South Korean Consulate during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/David &#039;Dee&#039; Delgado
Members of the South Korean band BTS exit the South Korean Consulate during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, US, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

K-pop superstars BTS will head to the White House next week to address hate crimes targeting Asians and people of Asian descent with US President Joe Biden, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden would host the global phenomenon musical group on Tuesday and would "discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years," it said.

The seven members of the South Korean boy band are known for their upbeat songs and dances and have built a loyal global fan base, winning the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year crown in February for the second straight year.

The meeting comes as May's recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year. Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for Covid-19, amid other tensions.

Just this month, a man was charged with allegedly shooting three women of Asian descent at a hair salon in Dallas. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

The K-pop stars are also known for using their lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters since debuting in 2013.

"Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the White House said in its statement.

The group's management Big Hit Music said it was honored to be invited to the White House.

"As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art," Big Hit Music said.

Group leader and rapper RM shared the decision on its online fan platform, Weverse, saying the invitation has a "good cause."

USA / Asians / BTS / K-Pop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

‘Government officials tend to show exaggerated food production data to make the higher-ups happy’

1h | Interviews
“The Chronicle of the Postal System in Bangladesh” in the Dak Bhaban, the headquarters of Bangladesh Postal Directorate in the capital’s Agargaon, showcases the history of the development of the postal system of Bangladesh. The oldest stamp in the gallery dates back to 121 BC. Photo: TBS

From runners to digital Speed Post: How our postal system evolved

1h | Features
Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

19m | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

11h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

12h | Videos
Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide