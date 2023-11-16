Argentina's Massa says will renegotiate IMF deal if he wins election

A campaign poster of Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa is pictured ahead of the November 19 runoff election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa plans to renegotiate the country's loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if he wins the upcoming presidential election, he said Wednesday evening in a TV interview.

Massa said that the agreement with the IMF for a $44 billion loan, which made Argentina the organization's largest debtor, is a key driver of the country's triple-figure inflation.

"Argentina has a problem... the program with the IMF, which is inflationary, which needs to be re-discussed," Massa said.

"We want to re-discuss the program on the basis of the result of exports," he added.

The presidential run-off election is scheduled for this weekend.