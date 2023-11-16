Argentina's Massa says will renegotiate IMF deal if he wins election

World+Biz

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

Argentina's Massa says will renegotiate IMF deal if he wins election

Massa said that the agreement with the IMF for a $44 billion loan, which made Argentina the organization's largest debtor, is a key driver of the country's triple-figure inflation

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 11:07 am
A campaign poster of Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa is pictured ahead of the November 19 runoff election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
A campaign poster of Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa is pictured ahead of the November 19 runoff election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa plans to renegotiate the country's loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if he wins the upcoming presidential election, he said Wednesday evening in a TV interview.

Massa said that the agreement with the IMF for a $44 billion loan, which made Argentina the organization's largest debtor, is a key driver of the country's triple-figure inflation.

"Argentina has a problem... the program with the IMF, which is inflationary, which needs to be re-discussed," Massa said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We want to re-discuss the program on the basis of the result of exports," he added.

The presidential run-off election is scheduled for this weekend.

Argentina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

20h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

20h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

13h | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

17h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

18h | TBS Economy