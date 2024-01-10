Argentina monthly inflation seen at highest since 1990 in December

World+Biz

Reuters
10 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 01:12 pm

Related News

Argentina monthly inflation seen at highest since 1990 in December

Milei, a political outsider who took office in mid-December on the back of voter anger at the political elite, directed an over 50% devaluation of the embattled, artificially strong peso currency that remains held in check by capital controls

Reuters
10 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 01:12 pm
A woman buys fruits and vegetables at a greengrocery store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 December, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Tomas Cuesta/File Photo
A woman buys fruits and vegetables at a greengrocery store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 December, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Tomas Cuesta/File Photo

Argentina's monthly inflation rate likely soared to 28% in December, which would be the highest since early 1990, driven by a sharp devaluation of the peso currency last month by the new government of libertarian President Javier Milei.

The median forecast from 20 local and foreign analysts polled by Reuters underscores the challenge facing the South American grains giant, with annual inflation set to top 200% for the year, one of the highest rates in the world.

Milei, a political outsider who took office in mid-December on the back of voter anger at the political elite, directed an over 50% devaluation of the embattled, artificially strong peso currency that remains held in check by capital controls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That unleashed a wave of pent-up inflation, with food, apparel and transport costs adjusting sharply in the wake of the devaluation, which was aimed at narrowing a huge gap between the official exchange rate and widely used parallel rates.

"The acceleration was clearly pushed by the accommodation of prices that was artificially delayed," said Eugenio Mari, chief economist of the Libertad y Progreso Foundation.

"The main driver was the wholesale exchange rate. This pushed up the prices of tradable goods, especially notable in food and beverages, which increased around 35% monthly."

The analyst projections ranged from 16.9% to a maximum of 31.5% for the month. The official INDEC statistics agency will release the official data on Thursday.

The rampant inflation, which has steadily risen higher in recent years on the back of deep fiscal deficits, low confidence in the peso and money printing to finance the government, is a key part of Argentina's worst economic crisis in two decades.

Net foreign currency reserves are deep in negative territory, two-fifths of the population is in poverty, huge debt payments are looming, and the government is racing to revamp a $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

Milei, who has warned about the risk of hyperinflation without his planned austerity measures and spending cuts, has recognized that inflation will likely come in around 30% in December, though he has said it could have been worse.

Lucio Garay Mendez, an economist at the consulting firm EcoGo, said he expected inflation of 29.1% for December and the annual rate to be around 222%, with more price increases this year.

"For 2024 there will be new increases, especially in regulated prices, which are those that were furthest behind in the previous management, such as prepaid insurance, fuel, public transportation, electricity and gas rates," he said.

Argentina / Javier Milei / Financial crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

2h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

2h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

4h | Features
TBS Illustration

Second-hand online subscriptions are surging. But should you get one?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

32m | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

3h | Videos
Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

19h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

17h | Videos