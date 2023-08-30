Airport in northwestern Russia under drone, four planes damaged - Officials

Reuters
30 August, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:04 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia's military is repelling a drone attack at an airport in the airport in the city of Pskov in western Russia, where four transport aircraft were damaged, officials said early on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport," Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to initial reports, he said, there were no injuries.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia

"As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames," Tass reported.

Videos posted by Russian media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport. They cited posts of local residents who heard explosions and gunfire.

Reports on Telegram channels said anti-aircraft systems were in action around the city, located close to the borders of Latvia and Estonia.

