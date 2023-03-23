After Iran, Saudi Arabia to re-establish ties with Syria, sources say

World+Biz

Reuters
23 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

After Iran, Saudi Arabia to re-establish ties with Syria, sources say

Reuters
23 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Picture: Reuters
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Picture: Reuters

Summary

  • Saudi Arabia, Syria cut ties more than a decade ago
  • Agreement on reopening embassies follows Saudi-Iran deal

Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reopen their embassies after cutting diplomatic ties more than a decade ago, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, a step that would mark a leap forward in Damascus's return to the Arab fold.

Contacts between Riyadh and Damascus had gathered momentum following a landmark agreement to re-establish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a key ally of President Bashar al-Assad, a regional source aligned with Damascus said.

The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus would mark the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalize ties with Assad, who was shunned by many Western and Arab states after Syria's civil war began in 2011.

The two governments were "preparing to reopen embassies after Eid al-Fitr", a Muslim holiday in the second half of April, a second regional source aligned with Damascus told Reuters.

The decision was the result of talks in Saudi Arabia with a senior Syrian intelligence official, according to one of the regional sources and a diplomat in the Gulf.

The Saudi government's communication office, the kingdom's foreign ministry and the Syrian government did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The apparently sudden breakthrough could indicate how the deal between Tehran and Riyadh may play into other crises in the region, where their rivalry has fuelled conflicts including the war in Syria.

The United States and several of its regional allies, including Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had backed some of the Syrian rebels. Assad was able to defeat the insurgency across most of Syria thanks largely to Shi'ite Iran and Russia.

The United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia, has opposed moves by regional countries to normalise ties with Assad, citing his government's brutality during the conflict and the need to see progress towards a political solution.

Arab League Suspension

The United Arab Emirates, another strategic US partner, has led the way in normalising contact with Assad, recently receiving him in Abu Dhabi with his wife.

But Saudi Arabia has been moving far more cautiously.

The Gulf diplomat said the high-ranking Syrian intelligence official "stayed for days" in Riyadh and an agreement was struck to reopen embassies "very soon".

One of the regional sources identified the official as Hussam Louqa, who heads Syria's intelligence committee, and said talks included security on Syria's border with Jordan and the smuggling of captagon, an amphetamine for which there is a thriving market in the Arab Gulf, from Syria.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 in response to Assad's brutal crackdown on protests.

Saudi's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud earlier this month said engagement with Assad could lead to Syria's return to the Arab League, but it was currently too early to discuss such a step.

The diplomat said the Syrian-Saudi talks could pave the way for a vote to lift Syria's suspension during the next Arab summit, expected to be held in Saudi Arabia in April.

The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018, arguing Arab countries needed more of a presence in resolving the Syrian conflict.

While Assad has basked in renewed contacts with Arab states that once shunned him, US sanctions remain a major complicating factor for countries seeking to expand commercial ties.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

10h | Panorama
A terrible blow to children's health 

A terrible blow to children's health 

28m | Thoughts
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

2h | TBS World
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

4h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

10h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year