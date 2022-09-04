1,500 Myanmar junta soldiers killed in Kayah State fighting rebels

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

1,500 Myanmar junta soldiers killed in Kayah State fighting rebels

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 05:33 pm
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Around 1,500 Myanmar junta soldiers have been killed in the last 15 months in Kayah State in southeast Myanmar, while over 150 guerrilla fighters have died in combat with regime forces in the same area.

Heavy firefights and massive air and artillery strikes have been reported almost daily in Kayah since the beginning of armed resistance against military rule in May of last year, Myanmar and Southeast Asia-based news outlet The Irrawaddy reported.

A human rights organisation, "The Progressive Karenni People Force (PKPF)," has said that 1,499 regime soldiers and 151 resistance fighters were killed in Kayah up to August 31, while there were 454 firefights in the same period.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), the Karenni Army (KA) – the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party – and several People's Defense Forces (PDF) are fighting the junta across Kayah, as well as in townships in neighboring southern Shan State,

Some 158 airstrikes were carried out by the junta on both civilian targets and resistance forces.

PKPF also said that 261 civilians and 61 internally displaced persons in Kayah were killed by the military regime over the last 15 months. Another 261 people were arrested by the junta.

Air and artillery strikes by the regime, as well as attacks with fire, destroyed 1,180 homes and 25 religious buildings in the state.

Currently, around 200,000 people are displaced in Kayah. IDPs in the state are now facing food shortages as the regime has blocked supply routes.

According to the Central Region Special Operation Group, which is joining resistance attacks against regime forces in Kayah, 61 junta troops were killed by combined resistance forces including the KNDF, KA, and PDFs between August 16 and 31 during 14 ambushes in Kayah.

An officer and six snipers were among the 61 killed, the resistance group added.

The junta has sent a lot of troops to Kayah, where they keep raiding villages and groups of rebels.

But regime forces lose people every day in fights with the PDF and ethnic armed groups in Kayah and all over Myanmar. 

Top News

Myanmar junta / civil war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

6h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

1h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

6h | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman