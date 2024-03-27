Bangladesh prepares to send home more Myanmar regime troops in April

At least 113 personnel from Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tumbru, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels. Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi government is reportedly concluding a deal involving the repatriation of 179 regime troops from Myanmar who fled over the border after their defeat in the Rakhine state.

The swap is scheduled for early April, when the junta hopes to return 200 Bangladeshis currently being in regime prisons.

The swap will include a Border Guard Police (BGP) officer in his 40s who is accused of being involved in genocidal attacks on the Rohingya in 2017, reports the Irrawaddy.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has so far refused to comment on the regime border guards currently being held.

According to a source with the government, the regime is struggling to maintain its prisons and wishes to send back the prisoners on the same ship that will evacuate junta soldiers from Cox's Bazar.

The official said: "It's not technically a prisoner swap as the troops from Myanmar sought shelter in Bangladesh. All of them are willing to return to Myanmar. If any seek refuge, we will communicate with the United Nations."

He also revealed that the BGP officer alleged to be part of the 2017 genocide could not be coerced into making a statement.

"If he is willing to testify, we can allow the International Criminal Court [ICC] to record a statement. Otherwise not," he said.

Bangkok-based NGO, Fortify Rights, has called on Bangladesh to investigate junta soldiers for involvement in crimes against the Rohingya and coordinate with the ICC's investigation.

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui of the BGB declared no more border crossings would be allowed, however at least 179 more soldiers crossed the border on 11 March.

But on 11 March, at least 179 regime soldiers crossed the border in Bandarban after being defeated by the AA.