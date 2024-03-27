Bangladesh prepares to send home more Myanmar regime troops in April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:43 am

Related News

Bangladesh prepares to send home more Myanmar regime troops in April

The swap is scheduled for early April, when the junta hopes to return 200 Bangladeshis currently being in regime prisons

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:43 am
At least 113 personnel from Myanmar&#039;s Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tumbru, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels. Photo: Collected
At least 113 personnel from Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh and took refuge in a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Tumbru, Bandarban after being attacked by rebels. Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi government is reportedly concluding a deal involving the repatriation of 179 regime troops from Myanmar who fled over the border after their defeat in the Rakhine state. 

The swap is scheduled for early April, when the junta hopes to return 200 Bangladeshis currently being in regime prisons.

The swap will include a Border Guard Police (BGP) officer in his 40s who is accused of being involved in genocidal attacks on the Rohingya in 2017, reports the Irrawaddy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has so far refused to comment on the regime border guards currently being held.

According to a source with the government,  the regime is struggling to maintain its prisons and wishes to send back the prisoners on the same ship that will evacuate junta soldiers from Cox's Bazar.

The official said: "It's not technically a prisoner swap as the troops from Myanmar sought shelter in Bangladesh. All of them are willing to return to Myanmar. If any seek refuge, we will communicate with the United Nations."

He also revealed that the BGP officer alleged to be part of the 2017 genocide could not be coerced into making a statement.

"If he is willing to testify, we can allow the International Criminal Court [ICC] to record a statement. Otherwise not," he said.

Bangkok-based NGO, Fortify Rights, has called on Bangladesh to investigate junta soldiers for involvement in crimes against the Rohingya and coordinate with the ICC's investigation.

Between 4 and 10 February, a total of 330 soldiers and their families had fled into Bangladesh, where authorities turned away 75 Rohingya during that same time period.

They were repatriated on 15 February by ship.

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui of the BGB declared no more border crossings would be allowed, however at least 179 more soldiers crossed the border on 11 March.

A total of 330 regime soldiers and their families crossed into Bangladesh between February 4 and 10, while the Bangladeshi authorities turned away 75 Rohingya seeking shelter during the same period.

A ship from Myanmar repatriated the junta soldiers on 15 February.

At the time BGB boss Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui told the media that no more border crossings would be allowed.

But on 11 March, at least 179 regime soldiers crossed the border in Bandarban after being defeated by the AA.

Top News

Myanmar junta / BGB / Repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

53m | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

1h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

12h | Videos
Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

14h | Videos
Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

11h | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

16h | Videos