4 Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly cross into Bangladesh’s air space in Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 02:38 pm

At least four Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban Saturday morning.

Making the claim, Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam, said that the incident occurred around 9:20am in the district's Ghumdhum area today (3 September). 

"Eight to 10 rounds were fired from one of the aircraft. Whereas another aircraft shot 30-35 times. 

"Two shells fired from one of the Myanmar military aircraft landed some 120m inside Bangladesh near border pillar No 40," the SP added in a statement issued to the media.

Despite repeated attempts, Lieutenant Colonel Md Mehdi Hossain Kabir, commanding officer of BGB 34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar, could not be reached for a comment.

Earlier on 28 August, two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals. 

According to locals of the Ghumdhum border area, the mortar shells landed next to a local mosque on the border in Tumbru of Naikhongchari, Bandarban around 2:30pm.

They said, there is an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks. 

Apparently, there was a fierce fight between the two sides since morning. At noon, helicopters and warplanes of the Myanmar Army were seen circling the border. Later, mortar shells fell on the border of Bangladesh.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) did not comment on the matter as of yet. 

Ghumdhum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz said that he was out of town during the incident. Locals informed him that two mortar shells were fired from Myanmar around 2:30pm, which landed next to a mosque in Tumbru. 

"It is believed that the Myanmar Army fired the shells. Since the incident, there has been panic among the locals. 

"The BGB is commencing heavy patrols in the area," the chairman noted. 

Inspector-in-charge of Ghumdhum police investigation centre Sohag Rana said he is monitoring the area while it is being controlled by the BGB.

