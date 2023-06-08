10 billion global population 'unsustainable'

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
08 June, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

10 billion global population 'unsustainable'

BSS/AFP
08 June, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:09 am
FILE PHOTO: People walk through a crowded market in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FILE PHOTO: People walk through a crowded market in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

US special climate envoy John Kerry told AFP that the world's population will not be tenable in 2050, when it is projected to hit nearly 10 billion, but refrained from asking Americans to give up steaks.

Since November, the global population has officially crossed eight billion, more than three times the figure in 1950.

This has already stretched food and energy needs and supplies. UN projections say the figure will balloon to 9.7 billion in the middle of the century.

"I don't think it's sustainable personally," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We need to figure out how we're going to deal with the issue of sustainability and the numbers of people we're trying to take care of on the planet."

Global warming is exacerbating the problem. The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius and 1.5C if possible.

Producing food for eight billion mouths accounts for over a fourth of greenhouse gas emissions.

Cattle rearing for human consumption, food waste and deforestation further contribute to warming, which in turn is responsible for droughts, flooding and extreme weather conditions.

"I've been to a number of African countries where they're very proud of their increased birth rate but the fact is, it's unsustainable for life today, let alone when you add the future numbers," Kerry said.

"I'm not recommending the population go down," the 79-year-old added. "I think we have the life we have on the planet. And we have to respect life and we could do it in so many better ways than we're doing now."

Experts say Africa is one of the regions worst affected by climate change, with devastating droughts and flooding, although its citizens have had barely any impact on global warming compared to Western nations.
Changing habits

Avoiding air travel, consuming less meat and improving insulation of homes are all changes that can help protect the environment.

According to a report published by Norway's environment agency Friday, the country could reduce an equivalent of 4.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions between 2024-2030 if its population of 5.5 million followed nutrition guidance by health authorities.

That guidance would see the biggest meat eaters reduce their intake to under 500 grams of red meat per week.

But Kerry wasn't about to make an appeal for people to give up their hamburgers.

"I think that those choices are up to people on their own, what they want to do, how they want to do it," he said.

"What I would recommend is that we change our practices of how we feed livestock and what we feed them and how we use farming," he said referring to new technologies in farming that reduce the negative impacts to the environment.

The former secretary of state under Barack Obama, who lost the 2004 presidential election to George W. Bush, rejected the notion of prescribed, top-down changes to everyday life as a solution to the world's challenges.

"I don't think you have to ask for a sacrifice of lifestyle in order to accomplish what we need to do," Kerry said.

"I think you can have a better lifestyle, and you can eat better food and we can feed more people if we stop wasting as much food as we waste."

Top News

Population

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

21h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1d | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

25m | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

25m | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

20h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection