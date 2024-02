Daughter Nayab Udhas wrote about the death of father Pankaj Udhas, "The voice of mind-blowing ghazal stopped". Pankaj Udhas was born into a zamindar family in a small town called Charkhadi near Rajkot. Following his father's musical path since childhood. He established himself as a ghazal artist after his journey into classical Indian music, Gwalior genre. This ghazal artist went to the land of no return.