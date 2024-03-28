Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe has now become the target of other world superpowers. Economist says Donald Trump can become a threat to Europe after Putin and Xi.

The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Sketch: TBS

