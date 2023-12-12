What makes sanctions effective?

When the objectives behind sanctions are clear, well-communicated, and aligned with the desired outcomes, the likelihood of success increases. Photo: Reuters

Sanctions, a multifaceted tool in international relations, represent measures imposed on nations to address violations of global norms or disruptions to the international order. These punitive or coercive actions are far-reaching, spanning economic, political, or diplomatic spheres.

The very fabric of international diplomacy is woven with instances where sanctions have been deployed to curb undesirable behaviour, signal commitment to shared values, or compel nations to alter their course.

At its core, the concept of sanctions embodies the collective effort of the international community to influence the behaviour of nations that deviate from accepted norms. Whether stemming from concerns about nuclear proliferation, human rights abuses, or violations of democratic norms, sanctions stand as a non-military means of asserting pressure and promoting adherence to established international standards. As such, they constitute a cornerstone of diplomatic arsenals, offering a middle ground between dialogue and military intervention.

In navigating this exploration, it becomes imperative to recognise the nuanced nature of sanctions. Far from being a one-size-fits-all solution, the efficacy of sanctions hinges on a number of factors, ranging from the ability of targeted nations to circumvent them to the precise aims underlying their imposition.

The complexity is further accentuated by the temporal dimension of their impact, the influence of the international monetary system, and the dominance of major powers in global finance. Thus, the introduction sets the stage for an elaborate journey into the depths of international sanctions, laying the groundwork for a nuanced understanding of their place, potential, and limitations in the ever-evolving landscape of global diplomacy.

The effectiveness of sanctions depends on factors such as the ability to circumvent them, the intended aim, the time frame for the intended effect, the international monetary system, and US dominance.

The intricacies of international sanctions are profoundly influenced by a targeted nation's adeptness at avoiding them. The ability to secure alternative sources of goods or financing, as illustrated by the resourcefulness of North Korea, highlights the cat-and-mouse nature of sanctions. This sidestepping capability, often rooted in the targeted nation's resilience and adaptability, underscores the need for imposing nation's policymakers to craft measures that anticipate and counter potential evasion strategies.

The effectiveness of sanctions is inherently tied to the precision with which their aims are defined. When the objectives behind sanctions are clear, well-communicated, and aligned with the desired outcomes, the likelihood of success increases.

Sanctions may aim to modify the behavior of the targeted nation, signal commitment to international norms, or act as punitive measures. The case of Iran serves as an important example where sanctions, with a focused aim to bring the nation to the negotiating table regarding its nuclear program, achieved its intended goal. This clarity of purpose becomes essential in determining the impact of sanctions on the targeted nation's conduct.

In the complex tapestry of sanctions, time emerges as a critical dimension. Understanding the temporal dynamics of their impact is paramount for policymakers. The effects of sanctions may not manifest immediately; rather, they may take time to materialise.

This temporal delay demands strategic foresight and patience, as policymakers must navigate the delicate balance between allowing sufficient time for sanctions to exert pressure and the evidence of tangible results. A well-articulated timeframe in which sanctions are expected to achieve their intended impact is, therefore, indispensable for a comprehensive assessment of their success.

The global economic landscape, shaped by the international monetary system and the dominance of the United States in the financial realm, significantly influences the success of financial sanctions. The complex web of economic interdependence underscores the importance of understanding a targeted nation's potential to find alternative financial channels.

The ability to sidestep financial restrictions can limit the efficacy of imposed measures. Recognising the structural constraints and potential loopholes within the international monetary system becomes a vital aspect of crafting effective sanctions, as policymakers seek to align economic pressures with diplomatic objectives.

Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury is a Professor in the Department of Finance at the University of Dhaka.

