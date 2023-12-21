Sustainable smartphones: Shaping a future era of responsible innovation

The narrative of sustainability is intricately woven into the fabric of smartphone design. Photo: Reuters

In this landscape, a vision for a sustainable future is emerging, exemplified by pioneers like Bas van Abel, co-founder of Fairphone, who are at the forefront of responsible innovation.

As we dissect the intricacies of sustainable smartphones, we explore the urgency of environmental consciousness, the challenges faced by the industry, and the transformative potential for a future era of responsible innovation.

Navigating the e-waste dilemma

The relentless surge of electronic waste poses an imminent threat to the environment. With an estimated 50 million tonnes generated annually and a mere 20% undergoing recycling, the smartphone industry has become a significant contributor to this mounting crisis.

In 2022 alone, 5.3 billion mobile phones found themselves in the discard pile, a testament to a culture of disposability. This is the backdrop against which the concept of sustainable smartphones takes centre stage, offering a compelling alternative.

A simple truth elegantly encapsulates the ethos behind these sustainable smartphones: extending the lifespan of a device inversely reduces production and waste output. As companies delve into modular designs, the idea of repairability becomes a cornerstone in challenging the current culture of rapid device turnover.

Sustainability woven into innovation

The narrative of sustainability is intricately woven into the fabric of smartphone design. From the utilisation of recycled plastics to the ethical sourcing of rare materials, the industry is witnessing a paradigm shift. Companies are embracing the challenge of creating smartphones with replaceable components, offering users a chance to extend the life of their devices rather than succumbing to the allure of the latest model.

The challenge, however, is not without its complexities. Striking the delicate balance between technological advancement and environmental responsibility, companies face critiques regarding the sustainability of their sourcing practices.

In response, the industry is adapting with a commitment to continuous improvement. Material sourcing from fair and certified sources, combined with designing devices that are both upgradeable and repairable, is seen as the path forward.

Ethics beyond components: Unveiling the supply chain odyssey

Beyond the physical components lies the intricate tapestry of the supply chain. With origins rooted in activism campaigns raising awareness about conflict minerals, the industry is now navigating the ethical intricacies of its global operations. From ensuring certified conflict-free minerals to fostering fair working conditions, companies are stepping into an era where ethical considerations are as paramount as technical specifications.

However, for all the strides made, sustainable smartphones remain a niche market. The juxtaposition of a company that has sold around 550,000 devices against industry giants selling hundreds of millions highlights the uphill battle.

Yet, this is not merely a quest for market share; it is a demonstration that profitability and sustainability can coexist, even if on a smaller scale.

Balancing act: The cost of sustainability

While the commitment to sustainability resonates with users, it comes at a price. The latest models, adorned with recycled materials and modular designs, often bear a higher price tag. Companies must navigate this delicate balance, justifying the higher cost as an investment in a longer-lasting and environmentally responsible product.

However, the endeavour to make sustainability economically viable is not lost. Repair schemes, offering users cost-effective alternatives, emerge as a pragmatic solution. The emphasis on repair, rather than replacement, becomes a crucial element in the sustainability narrative.

Design challenges and consumer behaviour

The journey towards sustainability is not solely a technical one; it involves reimagining the very essence of device design. Slim, sleek phones, preferred by consumers, pose challenges to the creation of modular, easy-to-dissemble devices. It's a delicate dance between consumer expectations and the practicalities of creating sustainable products.

Yet, at the heart of this challenge lies an opportunity for a paradigm shift. Consumer behaviour, largely influenced by marketing strategies encouraging frequent upgrades, needs a recalibration. The industry is at a crossroads, asking consumers to reconsider the value of longevity over the allure of constant novelty.

Industry-wide change: legislation, the right to repair, and business models

As the sustainable smartphone narrative gains momentum, legislative initiatives are slowly starting to echo the call for change.

Right-to-repair laws, introduced in various regions, aim to compel manufacturers to provide tools and parts for consumers to repair their devices. This shift aligns with a broader move away from the entrenched business model of planned obsolescence.

Major players in the industry are taking initial steps towards repairability, acknowledging the need for change. However, challenges persist, with restrictions on repair schemes drawing criticism. The crux of the matter lies in reimagining not just the design but the very business model that has fueled the rapid consumption of devices.

Shaping a future era of responsible innovation

As we navigate the concept of sustainable smartphones, it becomes evident that we stand on the cusp of a transformative era. The industry's journey toward responsible innovation, guided by environmental consciousness, ethical considerations, and a commitment to longevity, holds the promise of reshaping our technological landscape.

In the hands of consumers, the power to drive this change is profound. As companies embrace sustainability, users become advocates for a future where smartphones are not just devices but symbols of responsible innovation.

The sustainable smartphone narrative is not just about the devices we use; it's a collective vision for a future where technology harmonises with the environment, and each upgrade is a step towards a more sustainable and connected world.

The writer is the additional managing director and chief credit officer of The Premier Bank PLC.

