Mid-range flagship smartphone HONOR X9B in Bangladeshi market

Corporates

Press Release
18 April, 2024, 11:15 am
18 April, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The mid-range flagship smartphone Honor X9B is now available in the Bangladeshi market.

The smartphone brand hopes to provide users with a new experience through advanced technology. Considering the demands of smartphone enthusiasts, various features have been incorporated into the device.

The extraordinary Honor X9B smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display that is curved on all sides, Qualcomm's octa-core chipset, 12GB fixed RAM and an additional 8GB expandable RAM, 256GB storage, a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a fingerprint sensor.

The Chinese handset manufacturer has included a triple rear camera setup in this new phone for photography, consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Additionally, there's a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture on the front of the phone.

For power backup, the Honor X9B smartphone uses a 5800mAh battery, which supports 35W fast charging. Moreover, the Honor phone supports 5G, Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and USB Type-C port. The device comes in three different colors: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green.

Although the regular price of the Honor X9B smartphone is BDT 43,999 customers can now purchase the phone for BDT 41,999 with a discount of BDT 2,000.

 

