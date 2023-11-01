Shaping a brighter future at work: The importance of matching skills to roles

In an office space filled with laughter and motivation, there often lie cubicles and tables inhabited by unhappy employees struggling to make their days productive—a feeling stemming from a lack of motivation in a rather unfitting job. Moreover, with the rise of a hybrid work arrangement, identifying motivated employees and those who are not has become a major challenge. While the more motivated employees can thrive and meaningfully contribute to the company's success, the less fulfilled employees may, if left to their own devices, be even more unproductive.

This is why it's important to place the right person in the right role so that the individual is continually engaged and driven to perform. In this process of striking this balance, an effort from job seekers and employers is necessary.

Hence, first, let's take a look at it from a job seeker's perspective. In assessing an individual's fit for the role, their skill sets will play a key part in determining their suitability. But, while technical and soft skills matter, having a logical mindset is even more crucial. Instead of enrolling in multiple courses, those seeking employment should also focus on honing their critical thinking abilities. Most employers, including foodpanda, increasingly value critical thinking and logical reasoning abilities beyond technical skills, which is why we value candidates' abilities to reason through their thought processes over experience.

Job seekers should also meticulously examine job descriptions as part of their evaluation of what makes a good fit. Consider the various relevant experiences and skills that are best aligned with the job requirements and think of ways to effectively communicate those to show suitability for the role. Additionally, one should also conduct diligent research on the companies they are applying to, which is key to successfully landing a job.

In preparing for a job interview, use the job description as a guide and prepare talking points accordingly. Freshers can cite thoughts from relevant academic courses, such as stints in volunteer work or personal tutoring, for example. The key to acing the interview is to connect existing experiences to the job's requirements and communicate coherently and logically, which goes beyond just CGPA.

A fundamental understanding of technology is also extremely useful in today's world. This can be as simple as spending time on social media platforms. For instance, by doing so, one can realize that short video platforms offer opportunities for creative brand promotions, which brings with it extensive learning opportunities to further harness the power of social media to achieve other goals.

In an ever-evolving job market, it's crucial to address mid-career stagnancy because it's a big reason why employees become demotivated as their careers progress. Personally, I believe that the adaptability of recent generations can help them combat such problems simply by adapting to the evolving landscapes for growth. Hence, it is vital for employees to strive for improvement across their endeavours, while for employers, it is important to welcome such an environment. At foodpanda, we hold a core value dear to us: a pursuit of getting 1% better every day. This principle is deeply ingrained in our aspiration for continuous business growth and signifies daily progress. This approach empowers our employees to maintain their focus and adaptability, playing a significant role in mitigating mid-career challenges while helping the company achieve targets efficiently.

If we now speak from the employer's perspective, finding and retaining quality employees often remains a significant challenge. In this regard, companies can focus on effective succession planning, assuring employees of viable opportunities within the company. At foodpanda, we prioritize employee growth through structured plans and transparent communication. However, the problem of brain drain should not last long; with economic stability and government support, this issue can be addressed.

Moreover, it is also important to begin by identifying the right talent and convincing them why the workplace is suitable for them. Today's employees value inclusivity and flexibility. Keeping that in mind, foodpanda focuses on data-driven decision-making to attract and retain top-tier talent. In shaping HR strategies, we emphasize nurturing young talents, fostering gender diversity, promoting data-oriented skills, and implementing fundamental skills development programs for all employees, including freshers. From the youngest executive to a department head, we strive to make lives better for each and everyone working with us.

Placing the right individuals in the right positions is not only a strategic necessity but also the key to employee satisfaction and business success. Among the youthful and ambitious job seekers of today, it is important to emphasize absorbing knowledge and mastering the work while also focusing on effective time management, setting realistic expectations, and taking ownership of career growth. On the other hand, it is necessary for employers to be considerate and create a welcoming environment for their colleagues, enabling them to enjoy a smooth career journey.

With that, it is possible for employees and employers to come together and shape a bright future in the world of work.

H M Saif. Photo: Courtesy

H M Saif is the Head of People at foodpanda Bangladesh

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.