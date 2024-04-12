Living amid water, thirst still remains

A man in a rural village trying to collect some water in a bottle as it rains. Photo: Mumit M

A 5-7-foot wide handmade dam separates the Chuna River and the pond. Amid it, a Jarul tree guards the pond like a broken commander. Pointing to that tree, Bindubala (pseudonym) was trying to describe how the saline water from the Chuna River flooded all freshwater ponds including this one during Cyclone Aila in 2009.

She paused as she spoke, and looked over at the dry raddled pond with tears in her eyes.

Bindubala said with a dark voice, 'We are living amid water, but not a single drop is drinkable'.

We are still too far behind in ensuring water rights for people like Bindubala. Her situation is the unfortunate reality for thousands of people living in the coastal region of Satkhira.

Recently we celebrated World Water Day with the slogan of, 'Water for Peace'. But this 'peace' has been disrupted everywhere. The climate is changing dramatically and alongside this, the crisis of fresh drinking water has increased.

Many experts have predicted that the next war will be over water. But we are already in the warzone of the water crisis, not only because of climate change but also due to the dispute in the water-share of transboundary resources. Being one of the most climate-affected countries in the world, Bangladesh's coastal region has been facing an extreme lack of fresh drinking water for years. In Satkhira, thousands of ponds are full of saline water. According to the United Nations, 73% of the people in five coastal upazilas in Satkhira are drinking saline water.

Bindubala lives in the Atulia union of Shyamnagar and her nearest freshwater pond is within a 15-minute walking distance. However, this water only can be used for cooking and other household uses, it is not suitable for consumption. To collect fresh drinking water, she and her neighbours walk around 2 km to the nearest water purifier. They spend approximately 3-5 hours daily to collect drinking water. This is the daily routine of the whole coastal region of Satkhira, especially in the Shyamnagar, Kaliganj, Debhata and Ashashuni areas.

The water crisis also contributes to the economic and social imbalance. The financial cost of drinking water from the community water purifiers has increased more than five times in the last 10 years. Each pitcher costs 20-40 BDT and varies in different areas. Every month thousands of taka are spent on buying drinking water.

Furthermore, the lack of drinking water disrupts their children's education, affects their health and even increases gender discrimination and violence against women. It has also increased climate-induced migration as hundreds of families have migrated to Khulna, Dhaka, Barisal and even India.

Not every family can ensure a home-based rainwater harvesting system. Pond Sand Filter (PSF) or Rainwater Harvesting System (RHS) is not very prevalent. During the monsoon, fresh water is more abundant, but during winter and summer, fresh water is so inadequate that their life becomes unimaginable.

Along with the salinity, water pollution is another hardship for this region. The use of several poisonous fertilisers in fish, crab and shrimp gher is a direct health threat, and the gher owners are not held accountable for it. However, the ratio of agriculture in these areas is still secondary, hence, we are not putting the use of pesticides in this discussion.

A recent report by Oxfam stated that only 28% of the world's most influential food and agriculture corporations have reported that they are reducing their water withdrawals and just 23% claim that they are taking action to reduce water pollution.

The scarcity of drinking water in this region is nothing new. The root causes of this crisis are not solely due to climate change but the fault also lies in community conflicts, lack of accountability and the poor coordination of local, national and regional stakeholders. Adding to the blockage of river flow, filling of ponds, appropriation of channels, uncontrolled shrimp farming, and lack of high embankment around the shrimp gher, are also contributing to this crisis.

To overcome this problem, a coordinated approach of government, non-government organisations and community people is a must. The close collaboration and integration of national and regional policymakers to have inclusive water management is needed.

Note that, between Cyclone Sidr to Aila; almost every conventional technologist has failed to solve the water crisis. Pond water is the last hope and needs to be properly maintained. Proper management of freshwater sources including ponds need to be implemented to halt saltwater intrusion. To ensure sustainable solutions, solidarity and inclusion are a must. Government allocation is needed to resolve this worsening water crisis in the coastal region. More financial support from the Loss and Damage fund can also be utilised here.

Lastly, water should be recognised as a human right and a public good for all. Only then will water bring "Peace".

Shameul Islam Shovon is a Campaign Officer, Oxfam, Bangladesh. [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.