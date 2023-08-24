Inclusive leadership can promote sustainability in Bangladesh's tourism industry

Inclusive leadership is critical in encouraging green, creative, service behavior among tourism personnel. File Photo: Bangladesh tourism

The tourism sector is critical to Bangladesh's economy – it provides significant employment and contributes to foreign exchange earnings. However, the industry's exponential growth has increased environmental concerns, necessitating a shift toward sustainable techniques.

The significance of green innovative service behaviour in decreasing the environmental impact of the tourism industry cannot be overstated. In this setting, inclusive leadership can be a powerful tool for promoting long-term projects and developing a more responsible and resilient tourism industry in Bangladesh.

Tourism has a significant environmental impact, especially for activities that take necessary resources and generate rubbish. For example, hotels consume vast amounts of electricity and water.

Furthermore, tourism-related activities have the potential to contribute to ecosystem degradation. These issues highlight the critical need for the industry to apply sustainable practices to maintain and preserve Bangladesh's natural resources and cultural heritage.

We can draw a connection between the tourism sector and a thirsty traveller looking for refreshment. The industry's indiscriminate use of resources can be compared to a traveller who indiscriminately consumes water from a finite spring without regard for replenishment, resulting in depletion and unsustainable use of the surrounding ecosystem.

Adopting sustainable practices is a joint commitment between leaders and staff, akin to a traveller and a guide working together to find other water sources and promote responsible resource use.

Inclusive leadership is a modern method that incorporates the values of diversity, active employee participation and collaborative decision-making. Inclusive leaders actively engage their employees in planning sustainability projects in the tourism industry, fostering an eco-conscious culture that permeates the entire organisation.

By contrasting traditional and inclusive leadership, a dialogue can be initiated on the relative efficacy of different approaches in accomplishing long-term goals.

Traditional leadership is typically defined by a hierarchical system in which top-level executives make decisions without actively seeking input from employees at lower levels of the firm. On the other hand, inclusive leaders actively engage in open and constructive dialogue, exhibiting genuine appreciation for the viewpoints and insights given by each team member.

Creating an inclusive environment encourages employees to produce unique ideas on sustainable practices, resulting in increased dedication and loyalty to the company.

Inclusive leadership is critical in encouraging green, creative, service behavior among tourism personnel. Inclusive leaders establish a sense of accountability and dedication to environmental preservation by delegating sustainability projects to workers. This creates an environment in which sustainable practices are deeply embedded in the core values and principles of the organisation.

An inclusive leader is someone who develops a work environment that encourages the development of ecologically friendly alternatives to traditional methods. This may entail encouraging employees to suggest and implement environmentally friendly solutions, such as replacing single-use plastics with biodegradable materials.

The Bangladeshi context, however, provides numerous challenges to implementing inclusive leadership.

Traditional hierarchical institutions and cultural norms may stymie the acceptance of inclusive tactics. Confident leaders may resist change because they are concerned about losing control. Overcoming these obstacles requires ongoing programs to cultivate a culture that appreciates diversity and sustainability.

The task is analogous to travelling to a heavily crowded jungle in pursuit of a hidden precious relic. Adopting inclusive leadership requires leaders to skillfully guide their teams through the subtle dynamics of change, like a knowledgeable guide leading tourists through a dense forest, with patience and empathy.

When confronted with difficulties, it is critical for the inclusive leader, who assumes the role of a guide, to address the concerns expressed by their team attentively, referred to as the tourists, and modify the trajectory accordingly to ensure the triumphant realisation of the treasure, which represents sustainable practices.

Applying sustainable techniques in the tourism industry has numerous benefits.

Sustainable efforts have various advantages, including cost savings from reduced resource usage and increased guest pleasure through eco-friendly experiences. These actions have a favourable impact on firm financial performance.

Furthermore, adopting green innovative service behaviour helps improve tourism organisations' reputations, making them more appealing to environmentally concerned tourists and investors. Tourism embracing energy-efficient practices results in lower operational costs and the construction of a positive image linked with environmental care. As a result, it can strengthen its competitive position.

Government initiatives and collaborative efforts are critical for resolving complex social concerns and accomplishing long-term development objectives. Several stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations and commercial sector companies, can actively coordinate these projects.

Through policy execution and incentives, the government can play a critical role in supporting sustainable practices. The introduction of inclusive leadership concepts into present policies has the potential to strengthen these actions.

Collaboration among enterprises, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and governmental institutions can improve the facilitation of knowledge sharing and implementation of sustainable practices. A parallel may be drawn between a relay race in which one participant passes the metaphorical baton of sustainability to the next, culminating in achieving a more ecologically conscious and sustainable future for Bangladesh's tourism industry.

Allocating resources to leadership development programs that stress inclusivity and sustainability cannot be understated. They are critical in building a cohort of future leaders committed to promoting and implementing sustainable practices.

Educational institutions are also crucial in introducing sustainable and inclusive leadership principles into their curriculum. Individuals who engage in this practice are giving future leaders the resources to properly confront sustainability difficulties and facilitate constructive transitions within the tourism sector.

Implementing inclusive leadership in Bangladesh's tourism sector carries the prospect of kicking off a transformative period marked by sustainable practices. Adopting environmentally friendly creative service techniques, fostered by inclusive leadership, can significantly reduce the sector's carbon footprint, while boosting financial viability and adaptability.

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at BRAC Business School, BRAC University.

