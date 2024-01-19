The immense potential of value addition in wet fish

Ready-to-Cook fish has a substantial demand in foreign countries and has the potential to become popular in Bangladesh as well. Photo: TBS

Proper management of the fisheries sector is indispensable for sustainable aquatic food production, encompassing harvesting, transportation, processing, preservation, marketing, the cool chain, and the manufacture of value-added wet fish products.

These activities are intricately linked to food security, safety, nutrition, and the livelihoods of those associated with fisheries resources. To achieve this, sincere goodwill, cooperation, and joint efforts from all beneficiaries and related national, international, and private organisations are necessary.

Fish is recognised as one of the healthiest food items globally, and Bangladesh currently enjoys self-sufficiency in fish production. With the increasing annual fish production, there is a need to enhance value by fabricating value-added fish products from small fishes such as Pangas, Tilapia, Rui, Katla, etc.

Adding value to wet fish allows local farmers and producers to profit from their investments. Individuals can participate in this venture alongside or separate from their primary occupation.

The two major losses of fish in our country—qualitative and quantitative losses—can be significantly reduced through proper handling and value addition post-harvest. Employing cool chain technology to mitigate fish losses and creating value in wet fish production can contribute significantly to meeting the country's food and nutrition needs.

Various approaches can be employed to add value to wet fish. One example is the production of dressed fish products (Ready-to-Cook), which has a substantial demand in foreign countries. Although this trend has not spread widely in Bangladesh, it is gaining popularity based on consumer needs. Fish cutters have become integral to the fish value chain, setting prices according to fish size and type, providing convenience to consumers looking to save time.

Fish cutters, operating as an essential part of the fish value chain, set prices based on fish size and type. For example, processing 1 kg of rui or any carp species may cost Tk10–15, using a sharp, weighted knife and completing the process within 3-5 minutes. They adjust charges for small fish accordingly and handle workloads based on customer numbers and the quantity of fish brought in for processing.

Notably, they do not inquire about the desired number of chunks from an individual fish, so customers need to communicate their preferences beforehand. This efficient system not only saves time and reduces workload but also produces fishery by-products, creating new business opportunities. Entrepreneurs can purchase, dress, package, freeze, and sell fish in various sizes and weights.

The value addition in the wet fish industry extends to shrimp and fish processing for export, including headless shell-on shrimp, butterfly, fish steak, etc. Dressed fish products, such as boneless fish, skinned fish, fish steaks, fish chunks, loins, fillets, beheaded fish, gutted fish, scaled fish, and chopped fish, can be produced in fish processing industries or at home for personal or small-scale business use.

Considering the perishable nature of fish, maintaining cool chains through freezing, icing, and refrigeration is crucial to preserving the quality of wet fish products. These products, collectively known as ready-to-cook products, are currently available in limited quantities in supermarkets like Swapno, Mina Bazar, and Agoda.

For large business operators, the development of a value-added fish app could facilitate consumers' search for desired products. This app would provide detailed specifications of dressed fish, including premium-quality fish steak with size, quantity, weight, origin, harvest, and expiration date, saving time for consumers. While some business operators are already working on such initiatives, they still need to be made available in Bangladesh.

Entrepreneurs can initiate similar ventures, starting with small grocery shops equipped with freezers. They can enhance visibility through posters, banners, or social media, advertising products such as "Premium quality dressed Haors kachki or Puti fish available for ready-to-cook."

This approach not only brings profit to small entrepreneurs but also saves time for consumers, creates new job opportunities, and contributes to the growth of small and large-scale fish processing industries.

Sketch: TBS

Al Shahriar is a Training Assistant at WorldFish.

