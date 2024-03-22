Self-reliant, still fish import on the rise

Despite being the world's third-largest freshwater fish producer and its self-sufficiency in fish production, Bangladesh annually imports a substantial amount of fish. And the import volume has increased in recent years.

In the first two months of 2024, the Department of Fisheries authorised the import of over 16,000 tonnes of frozen and dried fish.

According to the department, around 1 lakh tonnes of frozen and dried fish were permitted for import in 2023.

The director general of the department said approvals were granted for the import of 76,000 tonnes of fish in FY2022-23, while approval has been given for the import of 37,700 tonnes in the current fiscal year.

In FY2022-23, fish production in Bangladesh reached 49 lakh tonnes. According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh's per capita daily fish consumption is around 68 grams.

Stakeholders say import of certain fish types is permitted to fulfil the needs of specific groups of citizens, including foreign nationals residing in the country. Additionally, in response to market demand, some low-priced fish are also imported.

Sayed Md Alamgir, director general of the Department of Fisheries, told TBS that there is a provision allowing fish import in the Fisheries and Fish Products (Inspection and Quality Control) Act, 2020.

Alamgir said that given the current circumstances, a recent letter was forwarded to the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources seeking guidance on granting approval for fish imports.

However, he emphasised that while such imports are sanctioned by law, a policy decision from higher authorities is necessary, as the country's interests should take precedence in this matter.

The Department of Fisheries continues to authorise fish imports at a time when the country is facing a dollar crisis and in response to the crisis, the government has discouraged the import of numerous products.

The department lacks precise data on the amount of foreign currency spent recently on fish import. Older data reveals that in the fiscal year 2014-15, the country imported 97,383 tonnes of fish from various countries, with importers spending $39 million on these imports.

According to the department, fish production in the country has been steadily increasing annually. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations reports that Bangladesh contributes 11% to the world's total freshwater fish production. Only China and India surpass Bangladesh, with production rates of 13% and 16%, respectively.

Despite the increase in production, Bangladesh's fish exports have experienced a slight decline in recent years.

Shyamal Das, managing director of the fish import and export company MU Sea Food Limited, told TBS that among freshwater fish imports, rui holds a significant position. Additionally, various varieties of hilsa, shad fish, and several types of sea fish are also imported.

"These fish are imported at a relatively low cost, and there is a notable demand for them in the local market," he said.

Most of the fish imported in the country is marine fish. Of the 1 lakh tonnes of fish imported last year, about 58,000 tonnes were marine fish.

The marine fish include sea catfish (magur, shing, etc), sardines, shad, or gizzard shad fish, sourced from countries such as Myanmar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Vietnam, and even Uruguay.

However, India serves as the primary source of fish imports for Bangladesh, supplying a variety of species such as rui, katla, aair, boal, poa, kachki, baim, vetki, tuna etc. Furthermore, dried fish imports from India consist of kachki, chanda, loitta, and tengra.

Stakeholders say that Indian rui fish once held a monopoly in Bangladesh's fish market a decade ago, but subsequently, rui fish from Myanmar dominated the market. However, due to recent unrest in Myanmar, the import of rui fish from India has resurged. The production of rui has also increased in Bangladesh by the time.

The majority of fish imported from India enters through the Benapole land port in Jashore, the Sona Masjid land port in Chapainawabganj, and the Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

Among the companies that got permission for fish import, Freshco Distribution imported 20 tonnes of salmon from Australia, sent by Centennial Global Trade of Melbourne, Australia, to Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport. This company obtained approval for one tonne of salmon import in June and 30 tonnes in July of the previous year.

Additionally, Saat Tara Matsa Bebsayee in Pabna received permission to import 500 tonnes of dotted gizzard shad fish from Vietnam last July. Resembling hilsa fish, this variety is sent by sea to Chattogram port by Huy Phat Company.

SUBACO Bangladesh has approval to import 24.5 tonnes of Basa fish from Vietnam. Other imported fish include sardines and shad fish, often mistaken for hilsa, with retailers marketing them as such in the local market. A significant portion of imported catfish is sold under the name "bata" fish.

Export declines

In the fiscal 2021-22, Bangladesh exported 74,043 tonnes of fish, valued at over Tk5,192 crore. However, in the following fiscal 2022-23, the export volume slightly decreased, with around 69,880 tonnes of fish and fish products exported, generating an income of Tk4,790 crore. About 64% of Bangladesh's fish exports consist of shrimp.

Shyamal Das, managing director of MU Sea Food Limited, said that although Bangladesh exports fish, the value addition is limited, primarily exporting frozen products, mainly bought by expatriate Bangladeshis.

"China imports fish from Bangladesh, adds value to it, and then exports it to Europe and America. There is a significant potential for value addition in the sector," he said.