Five fish-warehouses gutted in fire in Sitakunda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 04:45 pm

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a burning cigarette at around 12:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least five warehouses of fishes and nets owned by local fishermen were gutted in a devastating fire at Kumira Ghatghor area under Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Sunday, 2 December, afternoon.

However, no casualties were reported in the fire. 

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a burning cigarette at around 12:20 pm.

On receiving information two units from Kumira Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 1:15 pm, said Sultan Ahmed, station officer of Kumira Fire Station.

"However, five fish warehouses were gutted in the fire causing damage worth Tk.2,00,000", he added.

This is to mention that Kumira Ghatghor is a major fish landing station in Sitakunda upazila where hundreds of boats arrive with fishes from the Bay of Bengal.

