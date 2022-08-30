Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

In the last few months, several incidents made us question the importance of social media. On 25 June (and for a few following days), zillions of people got on the Padma bridge after it was inaugurated. And many were seen taking photos and making TikTok videos.

On the same day, enthusiasm turned into tragedy when two motorcyclists were killed in an accident that took place between the 27th and 28th pillars of the bridge while filming the trip.

A man, one of tens of thousands of people who gathered on the bridge, was arrested for unscrewing the nuts from the railing to make TikTok content. In that 34-second-long viral video, he also criticised authorities for lax construction.

Recently, a teen lost her life after being accidentally strangled while recording a TikTok video of her hanging a curtain from the wall of her house.

Last year, 11 people were arrested on suspicion of being members of a Bangladesh trafficking gang that lured young girls on TikTok and other social media groups, promising to make them TikTok models. This gang tricked these women into the neighbouring India's sex trade by using social media.

There is no doubt that the introduction of social media changed how people communicate and has brought massive improvements in the areas of entrepreneurship and businesses. But there are many negative impacts as well, such as wasting time, online bullying and so on.

One of these negative effects seems to be the psychological phenomenon of obsessing over 'likes' and chasing after it. The temptation of the 'likes' and 'shares' is so strong that it can even push people to break laws and put their and others' lives at risk.

Why are people, especially the youth, so obsessed with likes? Every like and comment on social media releases dopamine in our brain, known as the 'feel-good' hormone, indicating that every like/comment we receive makes us feel rewarded and happy.

According to a psychologist, quite a big number of people prefer being congratulated on social media rather than in person for a job promotion or a new job role. They feel that interaction on social media stays there forever to look at and ruminate over.

Most social media users' brains receive a flood of dopamine and send it along reward pathways when they get likes or emoticon notifications on Tiktok, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or other social media platforms. This cycle of motivation, sense of reward and reinforcement makes social media users crave more and more of this feeling – in effect, getting them stuck in a 'dopamine loop.'

The social media platforms now acknowledge that their platforms can be addictive. Many of these platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube added features that provide users with the option to restrict screen time and mitigate or prevent addiction.

A key factor that seems to contribute to stronger attachment to the virtual world is the lack of opportunities for the youth, especially compared to opportunities available in developed nations like Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand and so on.

Many students and young adults abroad work on-campus or do other part-time jobs. They are paid an hourly wage or given stipends in exchange, and some even enjoy tuition waivers as well. These opportunities usually provide some degree of financial freedom to the youths. Bangladesh on the other hand does little to facilitate these opportunities for its large youth demography.

The constant connection between the screen and the brain can take a toll on quality of life and overburden the senses. Hence, it is absolutely necessary for physical and mental wellbeing to take breaks from social media and electronic devices.

That's where a digital detox comes in. Digital detox is when someone intentionally minimises the amount of time they spend on electronic devices and online. Doing new activities or spending time on hobbies can help restrain the impulse to check social media notifications constantly, because it fills up the free time with enjoyable events.

People often get trapped in a vicious circle of fear of missing out when it comes to posting on social media. Perhaps it should be kept in mind that we are not socially obliged to our followers to let them know every single detail that happens in our lives.

If we don't even post anything, the world will still continue to spin; hence we should consciously choose what to post and what not to post.

Many people now find themselves glued to their smartphone screens, scrolling endlessly. There is no denying that social media has brought so many positive changes in communication, business and sometimes social media's great reach even helps save lives.

But like all things in life, the negatives outweigh the positives for social media use when not done in moderation.

Rehnuma Shahrin Shoronika [left] and Asif Md Asif Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Rehnuma Shahrin Shoronika is an undergraduate student, North South University

Md Asif Hossain is a lecturer of Entrepreneurship & Strategy, North South University; Researcher, Trainer and Management Consultant.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

