WhatsApp to get a major design revamp: From new colour palette to chat management

Tech

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 04:42 pm

Related News

WhatsApp to get a major design revamp: From new colour palette to chat management

Meta announces major design revamp for WhatsApp with new icons, colours, tools and more

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 04:42 pm
Photo: Meta
Photo: Meta

WhatsApp is going through several changes in these past few months with new features and updates. Now, the Meta-owned app has announced a complete design revamp with a new colour palette, icons, tools, and more. The new user interface of WhatsApp will appear on both Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp said the changes have been made to bring a fresh, simple, and approachable design to improve user experience.

New WhatsApp design

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to a Meta blog, the company is refreshing the WhatsApp mobile app with a new user interface. Meta said, "We have primarily focused on adding utility to the app. As the product continued to grow in functionality, the design needed to evolve as well." There are several changes coming to the app such as a new colour palette, icons and illustrations, navigation, and more. If you are worried about the green colour, it's not going anywhere but has a refreshed tone, making the app look intuitive.

WhatsApp design changes

  1. New colour palette: The blog highlighted that the design team considered over 35 different colours. While the green colour is not going anywhere, you may notice that green has been used in several parts of the app more than earlier.
  2. New icons and illustrations: WhatsApp has introduced new icons with a more rounded and outlined style. Furthermore, it includes more animations and changes in the original default background.
  3. Improved navigation: For better accessibility, Meta has introduced a new modern bottom navigation bar for Android devices. And for iOS users, there is a new attachment layout for sending photos and videos.
  4. Chat management: WhatsApp now includes new organisational tools such as chat filters. Users also have a tab for selecting unread or group chat

These are some of the major changes on the WhatsApp app which are reflecting to both Android and iOS users. If you have not received the changes then update WhatsApp to the latest version.

WhatsApp / Social Media / messaging app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

8h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

7m | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

1h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

3h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

5h | Videos