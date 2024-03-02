Xiaomi 14 Ultra tempts photographers with camera wizardry

For enhanced photography control, users can opt for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, an optional accessory that attaches to the device. Photo: Collected

A notable feature of the newly released Xiaomi 14 Ultra is its collection of four rear cameras, with the primary one boasting a 50-megapixel one-inch sensor.

Despite its name though, this sensor does not measure an actual inch, but rather 0.6 inches diagonally.

The term "1-inch sensor" harkens back to the measurement of cathode ray tubes used in TV cameras decades ago, predating smartphones and digital cameras.

Nevertheless, this sensor is larger than those found in most other smartphones, enabling it to capture brighter, more detailed photos with less noise. Notably, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, launched in January, also features the same sensor.

Xiaomi pairs this sizable sensor with a 23mm lens (equivalent to full-frame) sporting a variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/4.0. This variability allows users to adjust the aperture for different lighting conditions or depth-of-field preferences. Compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the 14 Ultra's aperture is approximately one stop faster.

In addition to the primary camera setup, the 14 Ultra includes a 3.2x 75mm telephoto lens, a 5x 120mm telephoto lens, and a 12mm ultra wide-angle lens.

For enhanced photography control, users can opt for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, an optional accessory that attaches to the device. This accessory offers a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customisable video recording button, and an extra custom dial. Moreover, it doubles as a 1,500-mAh battery bank for external charging.

Other notable features of the 14 Ultra include a 5,000-mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6.78-inch display with variable refresh rates (ranging from one to 120Hz) and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.