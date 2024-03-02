Xiaomi 14 Ultra tempts photographers with camera wizardry

Tech

TBS Report / Smartphone
02 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:38 am

Related News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra tempts photographers with camera wizardry

The primary camera boasts a sensor larger than those found in most other smartphones, enabling it to capture brighter, more detailed photos with less noise

TBS Report / Smartphone
02 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:38 am
For enhanced photography control, users can opt for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, an optional accessory that attaches to the device. Photo: Collected
For enhanced photography control, users can opt for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, an optional accessory that attaches to the device. Photo: Collected

A notable feature of the newly released Xiaomi 14 Ultra is its collection of four rear cameras, with the primary one boasting a 50-megapixel one-inch sensor.

Despite its name though, this sensor does not measure an actual inch, but rather 0.6 inches diagonally.

The term "1-inch sensor" harkens back to the measurement of cathode ray tubes used in TV cameras decades ago, predating smartphones and digital cameras.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nevertheless, this sensor is larger than those found in most other smartphones, enabling it to capture brighter, more detailed photos with less noise. Notably, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, launched in January, also features the same sensor.

Xiaomi pairs this sizable sensor with a 23mm lens (equivalent to full-frame) sporting a variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/4.0. This variability allows users to adjust the aperture for different lighting conditions or depth-of-field preferences. Compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the 14 Ultra's aperture is approximately one stop faster.

Despite its name though, this sensor does not measure an actual inch, but rather 0.6 inches diagonally. Photo: Collected
Despite its name though, this sensor does not measure an actual inch, but rather 0.6 inches diagonally. Photo: Collected

In addition to the primary camera setup, the 14 Ultra includes a 3.2x 75mm telephoto lens, a 5x 120mm telephoto lens, and a 12mm ultra wide-angle lens.

For enhanced photography control, users can opt for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit, an optional accessory that attaches to the device. This accessory offers a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customisable video recording button, and an extra custom dial. Moreover, it doubles as a 1,500-mAh battery bank for external charging.

Other notable features of the 14 Ultra include a 5,000-mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6.78-inch display with variable refresh rates (ranging from one to 120Hz) and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Xiaomi / Xiaomi camera phone / Smartphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

16h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

16h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

16h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

25m | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

1h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

14h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

14h | Videos