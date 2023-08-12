WhatsApp upgrades video calls with innovative screen sharing

Tech

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 03:41 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has unveiled a new feature set to transform video calls on this platform. The introduction of screen sharing positions WhatsApp to compete with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, and Apple's FaceTime. This has the potential to revolutionise video-calling, overcoming traditional app limitations.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, who also owns WhatsApp, shared this exciting update on Facebook and Instagram.

The new functionality empowers users to share documents, images, and even online shopping carts during video calls. This advancement bridges personal and professional communication, enabling seamless collaboration and information sharing.

Initially available to select beta testers on Android, screen sharing is going to be accessible on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop platforms.

WhatsApp told TechCrunch that the screen-sharing feature has begun rolling out in a phased manner on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop.

Users can effortlessly share a specific app or their entire screen by tapping the "Share" icon. This approach mirrors the already established video-conferencing platforms like Google Meet, Zoom and so forth ensuring a user-friendly experience.

WhatsApp's commitment extends beyond screen sharing. The introduction of video-calling support in Landscape mode enhances the interaction.

The new feature also enables users to respond to a message or look for other information on their phones without having to end the call. This mode complements screen sharing, particularly aiding collaboration during video calls.

Screen sharing, typically associated with video-conferencing apps like Zoom, Teams and Skype, is now a key consumer feature for all professionals. Apple's FaceTime adopted this trend with SharePlay for iOS. WhatsApp's extension of screen sharing to Android, iOS, and desktop platforms showcases its dedication to innovation and inclusivity.

However, as the feature is being rolled out gradually, not all users may have access to it yet.

