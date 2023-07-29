WhatsApp native app now available for Android smartwatches

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:17 pm

WhatsApp native app now available for Android smartwatches

Meta says that it will bring WhatsApp to more devices in the future and that this is just the beginning of their smartwatch journey

By integrating WhatsApp into Wear OS, Meta aims to make the platform more appealing to the billions of WhatsApp users. Photo: Collected
WhatsApp has launched its own app for Android smartwatches. Now, you can use WhatsApp directly on your smartwatch without needing a smartphone nearby.

Google had hinted about this app at their developer conference and it's finally here.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the release of the long-awaited WhatsApp smartwatch app on Wednesday. Wear OS users can now start chats, reply to messages, and even take calls right from their wrist.

Meta says that it will bring WhatsApp to more devices in the future and that this is just the beginning of their smartwatch journey.

And there's more. Now, you can send voice messages, emojis, and regular text from your smartwatch, making communication even easier.

If you have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, you're in for a treat. You can respond to messages without needing your phone nearby, giving you more freedom and flexibility.

The timing of this release is clever — just ahead of Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event next week. By integrating WhatsApp into Wear OS, Meta aims to make the platform more appealing to the billions of WhatsApp users.

This move is expected to make a big impact on the smartwatch market, as people want seamless communication solutions, and WhatsApp on Wear OS offers just that, making it easier to stay connected while on the go.

