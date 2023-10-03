vivo set to launch Y17s with "frosted elegance" design, 5000mAh battery

The vivo Y17s, with its stunning 'frosted elegance' design, has made its debut in the country.

This smart smartphone boasts an attractive 'Glitter Purple and Forest Green' colour, along with impressive features like a 5000mAh battery, an 840 NITS high-brightness display, and a 50-megapixel HD camera.

This is evident in the vivo Y17s, where even the choice of colors on the backside is reflective of Global smartphone manufacturer vivo's penchant for such aesthetics.

At first glance, the 'Glitter Purple or Forest Green' colours will provide a soothing and peaceful feeling to the eyes, conveying an expression of "extraordinary" in the language of facial expression. The unique glass design in a square shape surrounding the camera on the backside will catch everyone's attention. The 2.5D curved design and the silky smooth finish of the composite material will offer an excellent grip. Therefore, when it comes to using this smartphone, it will provide a smooth and lightweight experience, weighing just 186 grams, making it perfect for handling.

Now, let's talk about how the vivo Y17s will perform. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side, which is highly capable of quickly unlocking the device. It also offers Face Wake technology. Both of these features not only save time but also provide peace of mind regarding the security of personal information. Users can choose to lock certain apps or interfaces when others are using their smartphone. Even for privacy concerns, it allows users to share photos without revealing their location and personal information.Overall, the vivo Y17s appears to offer a balanced blend of performance and security features, making it a convenient and secure choice for users.

The vivo Y17s is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on the FunTouch OS 13 operating system. Together, these components promise to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience. The device features a 6.56-inch LCD multitouch capacitive display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. With a pixel density of 269 PPI, it offers true brightness and vividness, enhancing the enjoyment of content.Having a brightness of up to 840 nits allows for comfortable use even in various lighting conditions, making it stand out in this budget range. This combination of hardware and display specifications ensures that the vivo Y17s provides a compelling visual and operational experience to users.

The vivo Y17s offers an impressive multitasking experience with its split-screen mode, allowing you to use two apps simultaneously on the same screen. With 6GB of RAM and the option to expand it to 12GB, you'll have ample memory for smooth multitasking. The generous 128GB of storage space eliminates worries about running out of storage.

The standout feature is the 5,000mAh battery, which can support up to 13 hours of continuous video playback, over 19 hours of online content consumption, or up to 60 hours of continuous music playback. With a 15-watt Type-C flash charger included, you can quickly charge the device, providing a fantastic all-day usage experience. The vivo Y17s appears to offer an excellent balance of performance, storage, and battery life, making it a compelling choice for users who prioritize multitasking and extended usage.

The vivo Y17s boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera lens with an aperture of f/1.8, promising excellent photography capabilities. For selfies, it features an 8-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. It also comes with a variety of camera modes, including Super Night Mode for stunning nighttime shots. You'll have access to panorama, live photo, slow-motion, time-lapse, pro mode, and documents mode, ensuring that your photos turn out fantastic, whether you're taking them yourself or letting someone else be the photographer. With all these camera features, the vivo Y17s provides the flexibility to capture high-quality photos in various scenarios. The excellent vivo Y17s will be available at any authorised vivo showroom or e-store from 7 October for Tk15,999.