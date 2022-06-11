UK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Tech

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

UK plans to probe Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Reuters
11 June, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:40 am
A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Britain's competition watchdog said it was planning to investigate the market dominance of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google's mobile browsers, as well as the iPhone maker's restrictions on cloud gaming through its app store.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it was also taking enforcement action against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google over its app store payment practices.

It said the two tech giants had an "effective duopoly" on mobile ecosystems that gave them a stranglehold on operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices.

"When it comes to how people use mobile phones, Apple and Google hold all the cards," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said following the publication of a report on mobile ecosytems.

"As good as many of their services and products are, their strong grip on mobile ecosystems allows them to shut out competitors, holding back the British tech sector and limiting choice."

It said 97% of all mobile web browsing in Britain last year was powered by either Apple's or Google's browser engine, and in addition Apple banned alternatives to its own browser on iPhone.

The CMA said it was concerned this severely limited the potential for rival browsers to differentiate themselves from Apple's Safari, for example on features such as speed and functionality.

Apple said in a statement it had "created a safe and trusted experience users love and a great business opportunity for developers" through its ecosystem.

"We respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which discount our investments in innovation, privacy and user performance — all of which contribute to why users love iPhone and iPad and create a level playing field for small developers to compete on a trusted platform," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to engage constructively with the CMA to explain how our approach promotes competition and choice, while ensuring consumers' privacy and security are always protected."

Google said smartphones using its Android operating system offered people and businesses more choice than any other mobile platform, and its Google Play app store has been the launchpad for millions of apps.

"We regularly review how we can best support developers and have reacted quickly to CMA feedback in the past," a Google spokesperson said.

"We will review the report and continue to engage with the CMA."

The regulator said it was also worried about Apple blocking the emergence of cloud gaming services, which allow high-quality games to be streamed rather than individually downloaded.

"By preventing this sector from growing, Apple risks causing mobile users to miss out on the full benefits of cloud gaming," it said.

The CMA said its proposed investigation would further assess its concerns and could result in legally binding orders requiring changes to be made to Apple's and Google's practices.

The consultation on the proposed the market investigation reference will close on 22 July.

World+Biz

UK / Goggle / Apple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

1h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3h | Panorama
Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

Lynk & Co unveils “The Next Day” concept car

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

32m | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

14h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

14h | Videos
Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions