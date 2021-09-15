Xiaomi launches 4 new service centers in Bangladesh

Xiaomi has launched four new service centres in Bangladesh as a part of making its after-sales service more convenient and accessible for the customers.

Xiaomi's new service centres are located at Level 3, Samsuddin Tower, Janata Junction, Faridpur Sadar; Level 6, MK Tower at 42 Shahibag Shimultali, Savar, Dhaka; Morshed Alam Complex, 3rd Floor, Rail Gate, Karimpur Road, Chowmuhani, Noakhali; and at Shop No 2, Level 2, Gulshan Trade Center, Station Road, Dinajpur, said a Xiaomi press release on Wednesday.

The customers will be able to avail services from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every day, except Friday, from these centres.

With these new four ones, the company has established 23 service centres in Bangladesh, said Xiaomi.

Country Manager at Xiaomi Bangladesh Ziauddin Chowdhury said, "Xiaomi has been chosen as the best smartphone brand in terms of after-sales service in Bangladesh since Q4 2019, according to RedQuanta, a leading consumer intelligence firm."

"We are always working hard to provide the best services to our customers and fans. That is why we have launched these 4 new service centres at the peripheral level to give our fans a more comprehensive smartphone experience," added Ziauddin.

In addition to the service centres, Xiaomi has 39 Collection Points across the country to serve the customers.

Currently, Xiaomi has more than 250 authorized Mi Stores, 50 Mi Preferred Partner Stores and 3000+ Retail Points.

The location of Xiaomi's authorized service centre and collection points will be known to this link: https://www.mi.com/bd/service/repair/