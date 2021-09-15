Xiaomi launches 4 new service centers in Bangladesh

Smartphones

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:31 pm

Related News

Xiaomi launches 4 new service centers in Bangladesh

The customers will be able to avail services from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every day, except Friday, from these centres

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 07:31 pm

  

Xiaomi has launched four new service centres in Bangladesh as a part of making its after-sales service more convenient and accessible for the customers.

Xiaomi's new service centres are located at Level 3, Samsuddin Tower, Janata Junction, Faridpur Sadar; Level 6, MK Tower at 42 Shahibag Shimultali, Savar, Dhaka; Morshed Alam Complex, 3rd Floor, Rail Gate, Karimpur Road, Chowmuhani, Noakhali; and at Shop No 2, Level 2, Gulshan Trade Center, Station Road, Dinajpur, said a Xiaomi press release on Wednesday.

The customers will be able to avail services from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM every day, except Friday, from these centres.

With these new four ones, the company has established 23 service centres in Bangladesh, said Xiaomi.

Country Manager at Xiaomi Bangladesh Ziauddin Chowdhury said, "Xiaomi has been chosen as the best smartphone brand in terms of after-sales service in Bangladesh since Q4 2019, according to RedQuanta, a leading consumer intelligence firm."

"We are always working hard to provide the best services to our customers and fans. That is why we have launched these 4 new service centres at the peripheral level to give our fans a more comprehensive smartphone experience," added Ziauddin.

In addition to the service centres, Xiaomi has 39 Collection Points across the country to serve the customers.

Currently, Xiaomi has more than 250 authorized Mi Stores, 50 Mi Preferred Partner Stores and 3000+ Retail Points.

The location of Xiaomi's authorized service centre and collection points will be known to this link: https://www.mi.com/bd/service/repair/

Tech / Corporates

Xiaomi / Service Centres

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers