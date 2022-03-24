vivo V23 5G: Marvelous Design, Superior Camera and Power-Packed Performance

With so many choices on the market, picking the ideal smartphone can be a tiresome task. That is why we are here to help you make the perfect decision.

The recent addition to vivo's V series, the V23 5G is a great product that stands out in terms of appearance and technology. It is an absolute beast with best-in class camera development for a user-friendly and flagship performance.

Here is everything you need to know:

Versatile camera

The V23 5G comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front that delivers an unrivalled selfie experience.

The camera is customized with a unique JNV sensor and Eye Autofocus that accounts for ultra-clear portraits. With the help of Dual-Tone Spotlight and AI Extreme Night Portrait setting, the V23 5G lets you capture superior night portraits on the front camera.

It also has an industry-leading wide-angle dual front camera.

The V23 also has impressive video capabilities with features like 4K Selfie Video, HDR Selfie Video and Steadiface Selfie Video that allow stable and clear footage.

With Multi-Style Portrait Video, you can shoot videos with various filters and bid goodbye to complex post-processing.

The phone packs a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The main camera has a GW1 ultra-sensing sensor, which is larger than the previous generation, ensuring super light sensitivity.

The Ultra Stabilization feature significantly reduce video blurring caused by shaking. The image quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras.

Breath-taking Design

The V23 5G is one of the prettiest phones with an elegant Metal Flat Frame, giving users a premium feel.

The first in the industry to incorporate Color Changing Glass on the rear panel, the back cover can quickly turn from light gold to blue-green under sunlight.

The design is further complemented by Fluorite AG Glass and 7.39mm ultra-slim body.

Flagship Performance

The V23 5G provides a seamless experience irrespective of usage load, thanks to several new hardware upgrades.

The smartphone is powered by Dimensity 920 5G that has a clock speed up to 2.5GHz. The smartphone also offers massive storage with Extended RAM 2.0 that further provides an unhindered experience.

Finally, the new V23 5G features a 44W FlashCharge that powers up the battery in no time.

Should you buy it?

It is safe to say that vivo V23 5G is a great offering and one of the best options in this price segment. Be it photography, gaming, video editing, design aesthetics or even rigorous scrolling sessions through social media, vivo V23 5G has you covered.

Paired with a nice display experience as well as decent battery life, the smartphone sets itself apart as a premium Android phone.

Available in two color variants, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black, the vivo V23 5G is available for BDT 39,990 in Bangladesh.