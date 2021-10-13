Samsung comes up with lucrative offers on smartphones ahead of Durga Puja

Picture: Courtesy

Samsung Bangladesh has initiated a new campaign on the occasion of Durga Puja to give its users an opportunity to buy Samsung smartphones at reduced prices and spread the joy of celebrations.

Under the campaign, Samsung users and fans will get the chance to buy selective Samsung phones at discounted prices from selective Samsung brand stores, said a press release.

The campaign will ran from 12-17 October.

During this timeframe, customers can purchase certain Samsung phones, availing of up to 19% discount on the original prices.

Smartphone users can buy Galaxy A12 (4/64 GB) at Tk14,250 (retail price Tk14,999), Galaxy A12 (4/128 GB) at Tk15,670 (retail price Tk 16,499), Galaxy A22 (6/128 GB) at Tk19,900 (retail price Tk 21,999), Galaxy M32 (6/128 GB) at Tk21,850 (retail price Tk22,999) and Galaxy M31 (8/128 GB) at Tk22,600 (retail price Tk 27,999) only during the campaign, the press release added.

"Another festival is around the corner. And to multiply the joy among our customers on the occasion of this grand celebration, we have come up with exciting offers on some of our smartphones so that smartphone users can buy stylish devices at reduced prices," said Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md Muyeedur Rahman

To know details about the offers and Samsung smartphones, people can visit the brand's Facebook page or visit their website – www.samsung.com.