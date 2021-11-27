Rahitul redefining IT sector with his stories 

27 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Rahitul Islam Ruwel. Photo: Courtesy
Whether it is an investigative report or a tale of love – the IT sector is a common factor in every piece that Rahitul Islam Ruwel pens down. 

As an IT journalist and writer, his world revolves around the field of information and technology. He has been working relentlessly to improve this sector for the past 10 years.

Rahitul has so far authored 10 books and each of them has received positive responses from the readers. 

Of the projects Rahitul is currently working on – books titled Heroes of ICT Industry and Aparajita From The Call Centre – have to be mentioned with great zeal. 
 
About the upcoming project on the ICT industry changemakers, Rahitul Islam said, "The stories of all the changemakers who shaped our country's IT sector are put together in this one book. 

"Because of their contributions we are now achieving all these successes. This is the time to document the stories of these heroes. 

"Otherwise it may get lost forever. This book, a historical document, will help everyone to know more about Bangladesh's journey in the ICT sector."
 
Books that Rahitul  wrote are, Bisonno Katataar, Outsourcing O Bhalobasar Golpo, Kemon Ache Freelancer Nadia?, Charer Master Computer Engineer, Bhalobasar Haatbazar, Freelancer Sumoner Din Raat, Kivabe Gorben Freelancing Career, Hello Daktaar Apa, and Freelancing And A Tale of Love – English adaptation of Outsourcing O Bhalobasar Golpo.
 
Two popular short films, Outsourcing O Bhalobasar Golpo and Charer Master Computer Engineer, were produced based on the novels written by Rahitul.
 
More three novels – Bhalobasar Haatbazar, Hello Daktaar Apa and Kemon Ache Freelancer Nadia? – are waiting to hit the screens.

Intriguing endings, unpredictable twists, and heartwarming connections between the characters are unique features of Rahitul's novels. 

Moreover, his novel "Freelancing and A Tale of Love" – ready to hit the shelves of at least 18 countries. 

"Freelancing as a profession has often been neglected in many parts of the world and through my book, I want to depict the very struggle of the freelancers of the world," he said.

"When I started my career in journalism, I found that a mere handful of people were aware of the scale of the IT sector. Only few were familiar of the hardships and struggles endured by those who work in the industry.

"And for this reason, I started writing about this. Through my creations, I wanted to create awareness and make people realize the power and strength of Bangladesh's IT freelancing pool," he added.

He said, "I want the people to know that Bangladesh's IT industry has thousands of stories and possibilities. I want to spread this to everyone, everywhere."

Rahitul is working with one of the leading daily newspapers from Bangladesh. 

As a journalist, he has achieved various prestigious recognition and won numerous awards and some are, Upwork National Freelancer Award 2019, Itel Mobile Award 2017 and an honorary award from during the ICT Fair 2016. 

In 2019, he received the national freelancing award as an otter for his novel "Freelancing and A Tale of Love."

His brave journalistic ventures are praised by the readers, exports, and authoritative decision-makers from the government

Besides, Rahitul is an executive member at the Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum, co-manager and communications manager at Google Developers Group-GDG Bangla and an active leader of the Bangladesh ICT Journalist Forum (BIJF)

