Musk says cage match with Zuckerberg 'might actually happen'

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Bloomberg

Elon Musk, in brief remarks via Twitter Spaces, said that a proposed cage match with Mark Zuckerberg "might actually happen."

Musk, the world's richest person, challenged the Meta Platforms Inc chief executive officer to a fight earlier this week, to which Zuckerberg responded by asking for the location to meet. The gesture was in response to a conversation about Meta starting a potential rival service to Musk's Twitter.

"I haven't started training yet," Musk, the Tesla Inc CEO, said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday with Bloomberg senior reporter Ashlee Vance. "If this does happen I will train."

The two billionaires posted on their respective social networks, with Musk issuing the invite on Twitter and Zuckerberg responding on Instagram. The exchange is in line with Musk's usual provocative style online — he previously challenged Vladimir Putin to combat over the invasion of Ukraine — but unusual for his Meta counterpart, who is typically more reserved.

"I spend my time according to what is needed," Musk added. "I don't usually have to fight people."