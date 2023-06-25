Musk says cage match with Zuckerberg 'might actually happen'

Tech

Bloomberg News
25 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Musk says cage match with Zuckerberg 'might actually happen'

Bloomberg News
25 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:39 pm
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Bloomberg
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Bloomberg

Elon Musk, in brief remarks via Twitter Spaces, said that a proposed cage match with Mark Zuckerberg "might actually happen."

Musk, the world's richest person, challenged the Meta Platforms Inc chief executive officer to a fight earlier this week, to which Zuckerberg responded by asking for the location to meet. The gesture was in response to a conversation about Meta starting a potential rival service to Musk's Twitter.

"I haven't started training yet," Musk, the Tesla Inc CEO, said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday with Bloomberg senior reporter Ashlee Vance. "If this does happen I will train."

The two billionaires posted on their respective social networks, with Musk issuing the invite on Twitter and Zuckerberg responding on Instagram. The exchange is in line with Musk's usual provocative style online — he previously challenged Vladimir Putin to combat over the invasion of Ukraine — but unusual for his Meta counterpart, who is typically more reserved.

"I spend my time according to what is needed," Musk added. "I don't usually have to fight people."

Offbeat / World+Biz

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg / Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / cage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

3h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

5h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

11h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month