Meta claims Instagram bug suppressed pro-Palestine content

Meta said it had fixed an "Instagram bug" after some users of the platform accused the social media giant of suppressing their content.

"This bug affected accounts equally around the globe – not only people trying to post about what's happening in Israel and Gaza – and it had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content," Meta said in a statement.

Meta has designated Hamas as a "dangerous organisation" and has banned content praising the group.

Mondoweiss, a news website that covers Palestinian human rights, said on social media platform X on October 10 that Instagram had twice suspended the profile of its video correspondent, Al Jazeera reported.

Other Instagram users reported their posts and stories about Palestine were not receiving views.