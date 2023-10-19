Meta claims Instagram bug suppressed pro-Palestine content

Tech

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 03:52 pm

Related News

Meta claims Instagram bug suppressed pro-Palestine content

Meta has designated Hamas as a “dangerous organisation” and has banned content praising the group.

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 03:52 pm
SeamlessM4T reduces errors and delays compared to approaches using separate models. Photo: Reuters
SeamlessM4T reduces errors and delays compared to approaches using separate models. Photo: Reuters

Meta said it had fixed an "Instagram bug" after some users of the platform accused the social media giant of suppressing their content.

"This bug affected accounts equally around the globe – not only people trying to post about what's happening in Israel and Gaza – and it had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content," Meta said in a statement.

Meta has designated Hamas as a "dangerous organisation" and has banned content praising the group.

Mondoweiss, a news website that covers Palestinian human rights, said on social media platform X on October 10 that Instagram had twice suspended the profile of its video correspondent, Al Jazeera reported. 

Other Instagram users reported their posts and stories about Palestine were not receiving views.

Top News / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Meta / Social Media / Instagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

37m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World