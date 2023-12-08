Magnetic surgical robot makes international debut in Chile hospital

Tech

Reuters
08 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

Magnetic surgical robot makes international debut in Chile hospital

The platform was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in September and conducted its first commercial surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in October

Reuters
08 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 10:25 am
Surgeons use magnetic surgical robot arms, new technology instruments that work with magnetic fields, during an operation at a public hospital, in Santiago, Chile, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Surgeons use magnetic surgical robot arms, new technology instruments that work with magnetic fields, during an operation at a public hospital, in Santiago, Chile, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A robot that uses powerful magnets to perform less invasive and more efficient surgeries completed its first international procedure, a gallbladder removal, at a public hospital in Chile this week, according to the company that developed the technology.

The MARS surgical platform at the Luis Tisne hospital in Santiago allows surgeons to "attach a small magnet to organs, like the liver, and use robotic arms with high powered magnets on the patient's belly to manipulate organs out of the way," according to Levita Magnetics, the California-based start-up that created robot.

Surgeons use magnetic surgical robot arms, new technology instruments that work with magnetic fields, during an operation at a public hospital, in Santiago, Chile, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Surgeons use magnetic surgical robot arms, new technology instruments that work with magnetic fields, during an operation at a public hospital, in Santiago, Chile, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The system also "gives the surgeon control of the camera, which allows for better visualization, it is much more stable. And in surgery, seeing is everything," said Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, doctor and founder of Levita Magnetics, the California-based start-up that developed the MARS platform.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It is better for the patient, with fewer incisions and less pain, faster recovery," Rodriguez-Navarro told Reuters after the surgery.

"For the surgeon, it's better since it allows him to be more efficient and, for the system, it allows more surgeries to be done per day."

The platform was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in September and conducted its first commercial surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in October.

World+Biz / Health

Surgical Robot / robots / Chile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

2h | Panorama
Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

12h | TBS World
Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

Santos relegated for first time in 111-year history

13h | TBS SPORTS
Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

15h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

17h | TBS Economy