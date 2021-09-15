Infinix kicks off corporate partnership with Royal Observatory Greenwich

Global smartphone company Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich have embarked on a corporate partnership to support Infinix in an exciting online webinar to launch the new smartphone – ZERO X Pro – to spark inspiration to capture visuals outside of the norm.

Infinix held its long awaited Infinix Presents: See Beyond webinar event at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company's strategic commercial partnership and commitment towards the world of exploration and discovery.

At the event, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro smartphone that sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology. Inspired by the moon and space exploration, the event brought together an incredible panel of experts hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields, to discuss all things celestial related – from the universe to the Moon.

Infinix Presents: See Beyond paid homage to the world of space exploration and discovery, as Infinix, and expert panelists came together to achieve a world that empowers the younger generation, to look beyond the camera lens, and realise their ambitions.

The ZERO X Pro includes breakthrough visual technologies such as 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix's Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high-resolution looking shot of the Moon.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain expert advice, first-hand, from technology experts on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphones enable users to capture impeccable images of the starry moonlit sky. Dr. Emily also shared her knowledge on astronomy and the moon, how that captures people and their imaginations, and what that might mean for universe exploration now, and in the future.

"Infinix has a deep connection with space exploration and taking smartphone camera technology to new heights," said Skye Chen. "We are excited to bring the world of astronomy and the ability to capture it with Infinix's cutting-edge technology into the hands of the next generation so they can see beyond to a world they've only ever imagined. The Royal Observatory Greenwich felt like a natural fit for our support as I know their focus is to also inspire a new generation."

Further commenting on the partnership, Dr. Emily Drabak-Maundersaid, "Our mission here at Greenwich is to bring the world of astronomy closer to the general public and we are very grateful to Infinix for their generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organizations and delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe see past the limitations and explore a world we have only dreamabout."