Porsche design HONOR Magic6 RSR: A fusion of luxury and performance

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 08:00 am
Photo: Collected
The Porsche Design HONOR Magic6 RSR has commenced its global journey. This smartphone combines luxury design elements with top-notch technology.

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this device promises lightning-fast performance. Paired with a whopping 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking and smooth operation. The inclusion of 1TB UFS 4.0 flash storage means users can store a vast amount of data without worrying about running out of space.

One of the standout features of the Magic6 RSR is its stunning 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display. With a resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, users can expect vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling. The display's theoretical peak brightness of 5,000 nits ensures clarity even in bright sunlight.

In terms of battery and charging, the Magic6 RSR doesn't disappoint. It is powered by a large 5,600mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 80W wired charging for quick power-ups. Additionally, the device offers 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, providing users with flexible charging options.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup of the Magic6 RSR. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera with variable aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom.

Running on Android 14 with MagicOS 8 skin, the Magic6 RSR offers a user-friendly interface and a host of features. Its water and dust-resistant design, titanium frame, and premium build quality further enhance its appeal.

As per a report by Android Headlines, Porsche Design HONOR Magic6 RSR targets users seeking a luxurious yet powerful smartphone experience. It comes with a price tag of £1,599.

