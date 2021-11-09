Mobile users to get unused data by renewing same package

Mobile internet users will receive their unused data if they renew the same package before its expiry, says a new guideline.

The new guideline, unveiled by Mustafa Jabbar, minister, Post & Telecommunication Division, was formulated by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

According to it, mobile operators are also directed to provide the monthly usage and expense information to customers through short message service (SMS) and operator's billing portal.

In addition, mobile operators are allowed to provide bonus to the customers if the users buy the data packs through the operator's app, digital platform or channel. But the package price with bonus will not be less than the total cost to the operator of the package.

However, if the operator wants it can provide data for free or at floor price rate.

The regulatory commission also put a cap on sending promotional SMS regarding packages. From now on, mobile operators are allowed to send only three promotional SMSs in a single day.

In the programme, Mustafa Jabbar, said, "If we serve the people, we need to look after their needs. Otherwise no organisation can be developed."

In the new guideline, there will be 85 packages under three types of packages that include regular, customer centric special package, research and development package.

And the time-period of all the packages will be four types-- 3 days, 7 days, 15 days and 30 days.

Grameenphone launches text-only Facebook, Discover:

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator in the country, in partnership with Meta, launched text-only Facebook and Discover to enable Grameenphone customers to stay connected more consistently, even when they run out of data.

With these products, Grameenphone will help promote digital inclusion in Bangladesh through supporting connectivity, ensuring accessibility, and advancing the country's digital aspirations.

Mustafa Jabbar, minister of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, formally inaugurated text-only Facebook and Discover on Tuesday at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) office.

Discover, a website and an Android app, allows Grameenphone customers to browse the internet using a daily balance of 15MB without data charges. In addition, Discover only supports low-bandwidth features such as text and icons when using free data.

At present, users cannot send online messages without mobile data or bandwidth connection.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder, Secretary of Post & Telecommunication Division Md Khalilur Rahman, and officials from Meta and mobile operators were present.

Mustafa Jabbar said, "I have seen mobile phone operators stand beside people disregarding financial gain. They have kept the socio-economic activities running by ensuring connectivity.

"To run Facebook without internet is a great initiative. This will help reduce the digital divide by ensuring connectivity and allowing information dissemination among the marginal section of people,"he added.